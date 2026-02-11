Sea Bulls FC Still Leading in Island League Football Tournament

Following the first matches of the second round of the Island League Football Tournament, Sea Bulls FC continues to lead the competition standings with 25 points. Boca Bombers has climbed to second place with 23 points, while Sharks FC dropped to third. Team Alaia and Shark Shooters FC currently rank fourth and fifth, respectively.

The second-round games began on Thursday, February 5th, with Team Alaia facing Survivor United. Alaia came out on top, with David Leslie named Player of the Match. Ezekiel Salam was recognized as Survivor United’s standout player.

On Friday, February 6th, Joker FC overwhelmed Black Sails FC. Steven “Catra” Almendarez played a key role in Joker’s victory, while Lebron Chimillo was the top performer for Black Sails. With the win, Joker FC continues to climb the standings, now in sixth place. That same night, tournament leaders Sea Bulls FC defeated Sharks FC. Henry starred for Sea Bulls, while Torry was named Player of the Match for Sharks FC.

The final matches for the week were played on Saturday, February 7th. Shark Shooters FC dominated Island Rebels, led by Karon Jimenez, who spearheaded their offensive effort. Benedictor Tut was named Player of the Match for Island Rebels. The last match of the week featured Boca Bombers against G Strikers in an intense contest. Boca Bombers secured the win, led by Oslyn Valle, while Kenroy Wagner stood out for G Strikers.

The tournament continues on Thursday, February 12th, with G Strikers taking on Joker FC, followed by Sea Bulls FC facing Team Alaia. On Friday, February 13th, Island Rebels will play Sharks FC, followed by Survivor United against Black Sails FC. The final match for the week is scheduled for Sunday, February 15th, when Shark Shooters FC will face Boca Bombers.