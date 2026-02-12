San Pedro Volleyball Association Hosts First Beach Volleyball Tournament of the Year

The San Pedro Volleyball Association hosted its first two-day beach volleyball tournament for the year on February 7th and 8th at Boca del Rio Park, drawing young athletes and senior competitors from across the island. The event featured the Plan A Beach Pros 2-on-2 Senior Male Division, with six teams, and the Sand and Sea Cup 3-on-3 Tournament for Under-15 female and male divisions, each with three teams.

The San Pedro Volleyball Association organized the tournament in partnership with the Belize Volleyball Association. Matches were played over two days under pool play rules, followed by finals for the U15 girls and U15 boys divisions. The senior male division followed pool play rules, semifinals, and finals.

U15 girls played first, followed by the U15 boys, while senior male matches were held afterward on both days. Under the pool play format, teams were divided into pools and competed in a round-robin style, with each team playing every other team once. Teams earned points for their wins, and the highest-scoring teams advanced to the semifinals or finals.

Senior male teams competed for cash prizes totalling $500, while the U15 divisions focused on skill development and competitive readiness. The youth teams also competed for the Sand and Sea Cup title, with the winning team holding bragging rights until the next competition.

The tournament was made possible through the support of several sponsors, including Heavens Veggies, Plan A Beach Pros, Palm Casino, Solid Foundation Construction, Sal’s Deliver-It, the San Pedro Town Council, and Vibez Bar and Grill, which also contributed to the cash prizes for the senior teams.

This beach tournament followed recent initiatives led by the association, including beach cleanups and free youth volleyball clinics aimed at promoting fitness and strengthening the sport’s presence on the island. Organizers noted that training sessions held at the San Pedro High School court in the weeks leading up to the event helped prepare participants for the transition to beach play.

In the U15 female division, team “Pink Waves”, Vivean Bradley, Ziannie Briceño, and Katherine Almora captured first place. In the U15 male division, team “DJJJ”, Jose Hau, Jafeth Mendoza, and Jason Ramirez claimed the championship title.

In the senior male division, Ernest Arzu and Joseph Carnegie secured first place and a $230 prize. Jordan Stuart and Roger Chi placed second, earning $170, while Selmo Rivero and Jeisack Fajardo finished third and received $100.

The San Pedro Volleyball Association continues to focus on building local sports culture and inspiring greater youth participation. Organizers shared that planning is already underway for their next tournament, which will be announced once details are finalized.