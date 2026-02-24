125 Young Athletes Join San Pedro Football Academy 2026

The San Pedro Football Academy officially opened its 2026 season on Saturday, February 21st, at 9AM at the Ambergris Stadium, marking its fourth consecutive year of youth football development on Ambergris Caye. This year, the academy welcomed 125 children, more than double the number enrolled when the program launched.

“Friends, family, kids, welcome back to our football academy. This is our 4th year of doing our Football Academy, and we are very, very excited to have all of you here,” said coordinator and football coach Ada Cordova at the start of the ceremony. “Every year the group gets bigger, so we are ready.”

The opening included a brief official ceremony, followed by jersey distribution and the start of games and training. Organizers invited parents to participate in the day’s activities, emphasizing that the academy is about more than skill-building, also strengthening family and community ties.

San Pedro Town Councillor Adaly Ayuso was recognized for her behind-the-scenes coordination of jerseys for players and coaches and for ensuring weekly hydration for participants. “She is the one who does the work behind the scenes, ensuring that we receive our jerseys and have our hydration every week,” Cordova noted, drawing applause from attendees.

Reflecting on the academy’s growth, Councillor Ayuso highlighted the program’s expansion over the past four years. “We started four years ago with 60 kids. Today, we have 125 enrolled. So we have doubled what we started with. We are very proud of where we have reached in this program.”

Six coaches will lead this year’s training sessions. “These guys, they love what they do. They are here every Saturday under the sun, making sure your kids learn what they need to learn in football and at the same time have fun and be safe here,” said Ayuso.

The academy operates with support from the San Pedro Town Council, Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nunez, Area Representative the Honorable Andre Perez, and several local businesses.

Organizers also shared encouraging results from recent primary school matches. “We can finally say that we are raising a generation of footballers,” said Coach Cordova, noting that academy participants were seen scoring goals and making key plays for their respective schools.

The 2026 season will continue over the coming months, focusing on skill development, teamwork, discipline, and fostering a strong sporting culture among San Pedro’s youth.