Sharks Cup Closing Season Begins

The Sharks Cup Closing Season 2026 officially opened on Sunday, February 22nd, at 4PM inside the Angel Nuñez Auditorium at San Pedro High School. Organized by the San Pedro Volleyball Association, the tournament features youth categories, including U13 co-ed, U15 girls, and U15 boys, as well as senior female, male, and co-ed divisions. Two courts were set up to allow simultaneous matches throughout the afternoon.

Games began with the youth divisions. In the U13 co-ed category, The Island Academy Team A defeated San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) by default. Rompe Pechitos secured a victory over The Island Academy Team B with scores of 15-4 and 15-9, while Isla Bonita defeated Ambergris Caye Elementary School 15-5 and 15-6.

In the U15 girls division, Island Academy won the first set against ACES 15-5, but ACES rallied to win the next two sets 15-12 and 15-12. SPHS girls also defeated New Horizon 15-8 and 16-14. In the U15 boys category, Rompe Pechitos overcame The Island Academy 15-12 and 15-13, while Zen Warriors won by default over SPRCS Boys.

Senior division matches were followed by strong competition across both courts. In the senior female category, Wild Sets defeated SPHS 25-15 and 25-15. Additional matchups included Rompe Corazones against Titans and SP Black Panthers facing the Elites. In the senior male division, Vikings competed against Rompe Pechos, while the senior co-ed game featured All Starz against Chaos.

The addition of the U13 co-ed category this season highlights the association’s continued efforts to involve younger players and local schools in the sport. The bleachers were filled with supporters, and food and drinks were available for spectators.

The launch of the Sharks Cup builds on the year-round volleyball activities organized by the San Pedro Volleyball Association. Organizers anticipate increased competition in the coming weeks as teams across all divisions battle for championship titles.