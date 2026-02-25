Island Footballers Alysha Reymundo and Zoany Diaz Contribute to BHS’ National Championship

San Pedro footballers Alysha Reymundo and Zoany Diaz played a key role in helping the Belize High School (BHS) of Agriculture Stingers win the 2026–2027 National Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) Girls Football Championship. The national tournament was held on February 20th and 21st in Belize City, and BHS emerged victorious after a series of competitive matches.

The Stingers celebrated their historic win with a parade on Tuesday, February 24th. The championship team featured standout performances by the two San Pedro High School players, whose contributions proved decisive throughout the tournament.

BHS advanced to the finals after edging Edward P. Yorke High School 1-0 in the semifinal. The lone goal came in the 24th minute by Reymundo, securing BHS’s place in the championship match. The Georgetown Technical High School Egrets earned their spot in the finals after defeating Our Lady of Mount Carmel High School 2-1.

The final match between BHS and Georgetown Technical was tightly contested, ending in a goalless draw and forcing a penalty shootout. Georgetown took the lead in the first round of penalties. However, BHS goalkeeper Estrellita Cordova delivered an outstanding performance, blocking three penalty attempts. Diaz and teammate Betsy Perez converted their penalty kicks, sealing a 3-2 victory for the Stingers.

During the awards ceremony, Cordova was named Most Valuable Player for her exceptional performance in goal. Georgetown Technical High School finished as sub-champions, while Edward P. Yorke High School claimed third place after defeating Our Lady of Mount Carmel High School 4-1 in a penalty shootout.

In the boys’ division, Sacred Heart College Hawks captured the NSSSA national title after defeating Orange Walk Technical High School 4-3 on penalties. Julian Cho Technical High School secured third place with a 1-0 victory over Gwen Lizarraga High School.

Both BHS and Sacred Heart College will represent Belize at the regional CODICADER Games, scheduled for September in Honduras.