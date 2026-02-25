New Horizon SDA and San Pedro Roman Catholic School Crowned Zone 5 Football Champions

During the National Sports Council Zone 5 Primary School Football Tournament, held from February 9th to 19th at the Ambergris Stadium, New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School (NHSDA) captured the male championship title, while San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) secured the female championship. The tournament featured male and female teams from SPRCS, Holy Cross Anglican School (HCAS), NHSDA, Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School (CCRCS), Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES), and Isla Bonita Elementary School (IBES). Over six days of competition, the schools competed in a round-robin format, culminating in the championship finals on February 19th.

The tournament opened on February 9th with competitive matchups. In the male division, SPRCS and HCAS drew 1-1, with goals from Tristian Chiac and Gideon Calvio. In the female division, SPRCS defeated HCAS 2-1, with Lesly Maldonado scoring twice. NHSDA earned a 2-0 victory over IBES in the male division, with goals from Jayce Pinelo and Dominic Martinez.

Standout performances continued throughout the week. On February 10th, SPRCS’s male team defeated ACES 4-1, with Jadiel Caliz scoring twice. NHSDA delivered a dominant 11-1 win over ACES on February 11th, led by Wenses Veliz and Dominic Martinez, each of whom scored three goals. CCRCS’s male team secured a 5-2 victory over HCAS on February 12th, behind four goals from Jayceon McFadzen.

In the female final, SPRCS edged CCRCS 1-0, with Maldonado scoring the decisive goal to secure the championship. HCAS placed third. In the male final, NHSDA defeated CCRCS 2-1, with goals from Dominic Martinez and Wenses Veliz, while McFadzen scored for Caye Caulker. HCAS finished third in the male division.

National Sports Council representatives presented trophies after the finals and commended the teams for their sportsmanship and competitive spirit. Organizers noted that the tournament continues to promote youth football development among Zone 5 schools.

Congratulations to the champion teams, and best wishes to both teams as they advance to the next round of competition.