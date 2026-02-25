Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Sports

New Horizon SDA and San Pedro Roman Catholic School Crowned Zone 5 Football Champions

Share

During the National Sports Council Zone 5 Primary School Football Tournament, held from February 9th to 19th at the Ambergris Stadium, New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School (NHSDA) captured the male championship title, while San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) secured the female championship. The tournament featured male and female teams from SPRCS, Holy Cross Anglican School (HCAS), NHSDA, Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School (CCRCS), Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES), and Isla Bonita Elementary School (IBES). Over six days of competition, the schools competed in a round-robin format, culminating in the championship finals on February 19th.

The tournament opened on February 9th with competitive matchups. In the male division, SPRCS and HCAS drew 1-1, with goals from Tristian Chiac and Gideon Calvio. In the female division, SPRCS defeated HCAS 2-1, with Lesly Maldonado scoring twice. NHSDA earned a 2-0 victory over IBES in the male division, with goals from Jayce Pinelo and Dominic Martinez.

Standout performances continued throughout the week. On February 10th, SPRCS’s male team defeated ACES 4-1, with Jadiel Caliz scoring twice. NHSDA delivered a dominant 11-1 win over ACES on February 11th, led by Wenses Veliz and Dominic Martinez, each of whom scored three goals. CCRCS’s male team secured a 5-2 victory over HCAS on February 12th, behind four goals from Jayceon McFadzen.
In the female final, SPRCS edged CCRCS 1-0, with Maldonado scoring the decisive goal to secure the championship. HCAS placed third. In the male final, NHSDA defeated CCRCS 2-1, with goals from Dominic Martinez and Wenses Veliz, while McFadzen scored for Caye Caulker. HCAS finished third in the male division.

National Sports Council representatives presented trophies after the finals and commended the teams for their sportsmanship and competitive spirit. Organizers noted that the tournament continues to promote youth football development among Zone 5 schools.
Congratulations to the champion teams, and best wishes to both teams as they advance to the next round of competition.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun