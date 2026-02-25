San Pedro Tiger Sharks Net First Win of NEBL Season

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks opened their National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) season with a strong statement victory on February 20th, defeating the Cayo Western Ballaz 91-85 at the Belize Civic Center in Belize City. The win marked an impressive start for the island’s premier basketball team against one of the league’s traditionally competitive squads.

San Pedro began the game aggressively, capitalizing on perimeter shooting and sinking multiple three-pointers in the opening quarter. Despite their early energy, the Western Ballaz responded with consistent scoring and controlled the tempo through the second quarter. By halftime, the Tiger Sharks found themselves trailing by 20 points, facing a significant deficit against the seasoned Cayo team.

In the third quarter, San Pedro began to regain momentum. Improved defensive pressure and better ball movement allowed the island squad to close the gap gradually. While the Western Ballaz maintained their lead for most of the quarter, the Tiger Sharks’ persistence kept the contest within reach heading into the final period.

The fourth quarter saw a dramatic shift in momentum. San Pedro intensified its defensive efforts and executed crucial offensive plays, eventually overtaking the Western Ballaz late in the game. Although Cayo reached 85 points, they were unable to extend their lead. The Tiger Sharks continued to press forward in the closing minutes, sealing a hard-fought 91-85 victory.

In the second game of the opening night, the Orange Walk Running Rebels defeated the Belize City Defenders 82-65. On the following day, action continued at the UB Gymnasium in Belmopan, where the Belmopan Trojans defended their home court with an 80-74 win over the Corozal Spartans.

The NEBL season continues this weekend, beginning February 27th. The Belmopan Spartans will host the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, while the Cayo Western Ballaz face the Belize City Defenders, and the Orange Walk Running Rebels take on the EZ Investment Dream Ballers.