Seabulls Continue to Lead Island League Football Tournament

Seabulls FC strengthened their position at the top of the Island League Football Tournament standings over the past week, maintaining first place with 31 points. Sharks FC currently sits in second place with 24 points, while Joker FC also holds 24 points and remains in third place based on goal difference. With several matches still to be played, the competition remains tight among the top teams.

Seabulls secured their lead following a dominant victory over Black Sails FC on February 19th. The league leaders controlled the pace of the match and successfully defended their position at the top of the standings. Their consistent performances throughout the season have made them the team to beat.

On February 20th, Alaia FC delivered a strong performance in the opening game of the evening, defeating G Strikers. Joker FC followed with an impressive win over Island Rebels, earning valuable points and climbing further up the standings. Joker’s recent form has positioned them as serious contenders as the tournament progresses.

The weekend’s final set of games saw Boca Bombers defeat Survivor United. Boca Bombers, who previously held first place earlier in the season, have been working to regain their momentum and currently sit in fourth place. Their victory keeps them within reach of the top three teams.

The final match of the weekend featured Sharks FC against Shark Shooters FC. Sharks FC quickly took control of the game, maintaining possession and limiting their opponents’ scoring opportunities. By the final whistle, Sharks FC secured a decisive victory, solidifying their second-place standing in the tournament.

The competition continues on February 26th with Island Rebels facing Alaia FC. The following day, Survivor United will challenge league leaders Seabulls FC. Additional matches include Black Sails FC versus G Strikers, Boca Bombers versus Sharks FC, and Joker FC versus Shark Shooters FC.

With the standings tightening, fans can expect increasingly competitive matchups in the coming weeks.