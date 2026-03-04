San Pedro Tiger Sharks Take Early Lead in NEBL Standings

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks secured another victory during the second week of the National Elite Basketball League (NEBL), earning the top spot in the league standings. The Orange Walk Running Rebels currently sit in second place, followed by the Western Ballaz in third.

Week two of the NEBL season took place on February 27th and 28th, featuring three competitive matchups. The San Pedro Tiger Sharks traveled to Belmopan, the capital city, where they faced the Belmopan Trojans at the University of Belize (UB) Gymnasium. The game was intense, with both teams battling closely through most of the quarters.

The Trojans’ top scorers were Lisanie Lambey, Raheem Thurton, Bryan Hudson, and Jarrel Velasquez. The island team also fielded a strong lineup led by Devin Moody, Demetrius Thomas, Tyrell Griffith, Edward Hampton, and Eyan Rene. The game shifted decisively in the final quarter as San Pedro expanded the scoring lead.

The Belmopan Trojans couldn’t recover as the Tiger Sharks kept adding points until the final minutes of the game. San Pedro held control and earned a clear 106–85 win.

Meanwhile, the Orange Walk Running Rebels hosted the EZ Investment Griga Dream Ballers. Despite the advantage of playing at home, the Running Rebels had to fight hard for the victory. After a closely contested game, Orange Walk narrowly beat the Dream Ballers with a final score of 67–64.

The Western Ballaz also faced a tough challenge against the Belize City Defenders. The Ballaz struggled throughout most of the game but made a strong comeback in the final quarter to win 92–79.

NEBL action continues this weekend with a game on March 6th in Belmopan City, where the Trojans will face the Belize City Defenders. On March 7th, the Orange Walk Running Rebels will host the Western Ballaz. That same day, the EZ Investment Griga Dream Ballers will compete against the Corozal Spartans in Dangriga Town in southern Belize. The league leaders, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, are not scheduled to play this weekend.