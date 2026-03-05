Football Action Continues as League Enters Crucial Weeks

Seabulls FC continues to top the Island League Football Tournament for another week, holding onto first place with 32 points. Sharks FC, however, couldn’t keep its second-place spot and dropped to fifth. Joker FC moved up to second, with Boca Bombers in third.

The first games of the week saw Alaia FC defeating Island Rebels on February 26th. The next day, Seabulls FC claimed their lead after a tough match against Survivor United. Team Black Sails played G Strikers but couldn’t secure a win, dropping to the bottom of the standings.

Football action continued the next day at Ambergris Stadium. Boca Bombers played aggressively against Sharks FC, earning important points that put the team in the top three of the standings.

The weekend’s final games featured a dominant Joker FC working hard to beat Shark Shooters FC. Joker FC, which was previously lower in the standings, is now just one step away from challenging for the top spot in the league.

The football schedule continues with games set for March 6th and 7th at Ambergris Stadium. The first match features G Strikers against Shark Shooters. The following games include Black Sails facing Sharks FC, followed by Seabulls FC, the top team, playing against Boca Bombers. Joker FC will then compete against Alaia FC, and the final game of the week will be between Survivor United and Island Rebels.

The tournament is currently in its second round and has been ongoing for the past 14 weeks. Organizers say the competition will become even more intense as the league approaches the quarterfinals, semifinals, and ultimately the championship match.

Football fans are encouraged to keep supporting their favorite teams each week by attending the games.

The league can also be followed on Facebook at https://shorturl.at/tmFtr.