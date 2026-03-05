Team RE/MAX Leads Softball Tournament

After two weeks of softball action, Team RE/MAX is at the top of the tournament standings. The games are held every Sunday at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex (Saca Chispas Field), where residents and visitors gather as early as 10AM to cheer for their favorite teams. This season features five teams competing, showcasing local talent and promoting recreational sports on the island.

The first game on March 1st was between Gladiator and Crushers at 10:30AM. Gladiator proved to be the stronger team, dominating most of the innings. Crushers, considered one of the tournament’s strongest teams, played hard but were unable to overcome their opponents. Gladiator ultimately secured the win after an action-packed matchup.

The second game featured Team RE/MAX facing off against the San Pedro High School (SPHS) Sharks. RE/MAX secured a decisive win with a strong offensive showing, giving the Sharks limited opportunities to bounce back. After the final run for RE/MAX, the game ended, and players gathered on the field to congratulate each other after another Sunday of competitive and spirited softball.

As the tournament continues over the upcoming weeks, residents and visitors are encouraged to attend and support their teams each Sunday. Softball action resumes on March 8th, with the first game starting at 10:30AM between RE/MAX and Crushers. The second game will feature Team Marlins against Gladiator.

For updates on match schedules and results, follow San Pedro Town Council Sports on Facebook.