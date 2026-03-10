Island Heat Classic highlights competitive beach volleyball on Ambergris Caye

The San Pedro Beach Volleyball Association hosted the Island Heat Classic, a three-day two-on-two tournament for senior male and female players from March 7th to 9th. The competition was held daily from 8AM to 4PM at Boca del Rio Park. Registration was free for teams interested in participating, and eight teams competed in a round-robin format before advancing to the semifinals and finals.

The tournament advances the association’s ongoing efforts to promote beach volleyball on Ambergris Caye through organized competitions and community involvement. Organizers created the three-day format to motivate players while preventing fatigue that can come from playing multiple matches in one day. Volunteers and sponsors helped ensure the event ran smoothly all weekend, with support from Heavens Veggies, which supplied fruit and other foods for participants.

The tournament began on March 7th with the senior male division, known as the Plan A Beach Pros. Competing teams included Nilo and Bruno, Ernest and Justin, and Gloriel and Jafeth. The senior female division featured teams Michelle and Vatranny, Marla and Janelly, Heidy and Zee, Connie and Seidy, and Hilda and Nemesis. All teams played each other before advancing to the playoff rounds.

The female finals saw Connie and Seidy face Marla and Janelly. Marla and Janelly secured the championship after winning both sets 21–11 and 21–12. In the male final, Nilo and Bruno faced Ernest and Justin. Ernest and Justin claimed the title after winning both sets 21–14 and 21–19.

Zak Sajia, a member of the association and one of the event organizers, described the tournament as “a very good tournament” and “a learning experience.” He commended the volunteers for their commitment throughout the event. According to Sajia, volunteers arrived early and remained throughout the day to assist with operations, including coordinating water deliveries and providing meals for participants.

Several businesses and organizations supported the event, including Hol Chan Marine Reserve, La Fonda de Nilo, San Francisco Xavier Credit Union, San Pedro Town Council Sports, Solid Foundation Construction, Sals Deliver-It, Air Pro, and Maha Store. Prizes included $250 for first place in the male division and $200 for first place in the female division. The winning teams also received dinner gift certificates from Alaia.

“Many of the business community have helped us in this one. We learned that the players need more motivation,” Sajia said.

In the female division, Marla Zavala and Janelly Teck captured first place, earning medals and a $200 cash prize. Connie Centeno and Seidy Acosta placed second, receiving medals and $200, while Hilda Fajardo and Nemesis Prado finished third with $100 and medals. In the male division, Ernest Arzu and Justin Tillet secured first place with medals and $250. Javier and Bruno Gallardo, a father-and-son team, placed second with $150 and medals, while Gloriel and Jafeth finished third.

The strong turnout highlighted the growing interest in beach volleyball on the island, and organizers hope the momentum will lead to more tournaments and increased participation in future events.