Sea Bulls FC continues flawless lead in Island League tournament

Sea Bulls FC continues to lead the Island League Football Tournament, holding the top spot after Week 15. Despite some shuffling in the standings, Sea Bulls remain in first place with 35 points. Alaia FC moved up to second, while Sharks FC took third. Joker FC, which had been steadily climbing the rankings, dropped to fourth, and Boca Bombers fell to fifth.

The set of matches during Week 15 began on March 5th at the Ambergris Stadium, with Shark Shooters defeating G Strikers. With the victory, Shark Shooters increased their total to 26 points, while G Strikers remained at 12 points.

The next day, Sharks FC played against Black Sails. Sharks FC proved to be the stronger team throughout the game, taking the lead early on and maintaining control until the final whistle. The win further boosted Sharks FC’s standing in the rankings, while Black Sails stayed at the bottom of the table with six points.

The second game of the evening had Sea Bulls FC defeat Boca Bombers. The loss dropped Boca Bombers further down the standings after they had previously been among the top three teams.

Joker FC was hoping for a favorable result on March 7th against Alaia FC. However, their hopes were dashed after Alaia secured a solid victory. The win allowed Alaia FC to move up to second place and continue its chase of the league leaders, Sea Bulls FC.

The final match of the week featured Survivor United against Island Rebels. Both teams battled intensely for the win, but when the final whistle blew, Survivor United secured the victory. Island Rebels continue to struggle to climb the standings as the competition progresses.

Outstanding players were recognized after each game. Zean Campos of G Strikers and Isaul Coba of Shark Shooters were named top players of their match. Primitive Martinez of Sharks FC and Jaheem Martinez of Black Sails were also recognized for their performances. Flayden Carter of Boca Bombers and Enoch of Sea Bulls FC earned top player honors in their matchup. Anwar Cabral of Alaia FC and Daniel Caliz of Joker FC were also named best players of the game. Meanwhile, Nestor Guerra of Island Rebels and John Trejo of Survivor United were recognized as standout players in their match.

Week 16 of the Island League Tournament kicks off on March 12th, with Shark Shooters FC facing Black Sails FC. The next day, G Strikers play Survivor United, followed by Alaia FC versus Boca Bombers. The week’s final matches feature Sea Bulls FC against Island Rebels, and Sharks FC vs. Joker FC.

Gates open at 6PM, with games starting at 7PM at the Ambergris Stadium.