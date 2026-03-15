SPHS Male and Female Teams Compete at Northern Softball Regionals

The San Pedro High School (SPHS) girls returned to the island as sub-champions in the female division of the National Secondary School Sports Association (NSSSA) Northern Softball Regionals held on March 7th in Orange Walk Town. Meanwhile, the male team finished third in the tournament after a closely contested match against their opponents. Both SPHS teams competed against male and female squads from other secondary schools, including Ladyville Technical High School (LTHS), Belize Rural High School (BRHS), and Escuela Secundaria Tecnica Mexico (ESTM).

In the first female game, SPHS faced ESTM and closed the match in two innings. The island girls dominated the game, securing a 14-2 victory. In game two, SPHS had a tougher challenge against LTHS. The match extended to three innings, with LTHS taking the lead and widening the gap. SPHS attempted to mount a comeback, but the LTHS girls held strong and sealed a 12-2 victory, leaving SPHS in second place in the NSSSA competition.

Meanwhile, the SPHS male team clashed with ESTM. The thrilling match saw the island boys pushing hard for a place in the finals. SPHS won the first inning, but ESTM proved to be a strong opponent. As the match extended into a fourth inning, it became a do-or-die moment for the island team. With the game tied, SPHS had one last opportunity to secure its ticket to the NSSSA finals. Despite their efforts, ESTM won the final inning and advanced to the next stage of the competition with a narrow 7-6 victory.

At the end of the regional competition, LTHS emerged as the top team in the girls’ division and will now compete in the NSSSA national championship. The team will also benefit from the assistance of SPHS players Briannie Saravia and Kianna Taylor.

In the male division, Belize Rural High School won the NSSSA regional tournament and will represent the northern region at the national championship.