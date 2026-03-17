Bay City FC Claims First Place in San Pedro Women’s 9-Aside Tournament

The San Pedro Town Council Sports Department hosted a thrilling female nine-aside football marathon at the Ambergris Stadium on Sunday, March 15th. Five teams competed in a round-robin format with 25-minute halves, drawing spectators for an entrance fee of just $5. Bay City FC finished in first place, with Rump Ravers securing second.

The event featured seven intense matches starting at 9AM. Pirates defeated Rump Ravers 3-0 in the opening game. Bay City FC then edged G Strikers Girlz 3-1. Pirates went on to dominate Fireballs 5-0, while Rump Ravers crushed G Strikers Girlz 4-0. Bay City FC later stunned Pirates with a commanding 5-0 victory, and Rump Ravers battled Fireballs to a 2-2 draw before winning 2-1 on penalties. In the semifinal, Pirates tied Rump Ravers 1-1, with Rump Ravers prevailing 1-0 on penalties.

In the final match, Rump Ravers faced Bay City FC in a competitive game. Still, they were forced to forfeit after two injuries sidelined key players, giving Bay City FC the championship title.

The tournament highlighted the growing popularity of women’s football in San Pedro, supported by the Town Council’s continued push for inclusive sports programs.

Participating teams included Pirates (Jaylyn Jex, Camila Caliz, Julianne Chan, Monique Rivero, Myranie Hyde, Carly Maldonado, Lesly Maldonado, Alysha Reymundo, Giselle Correa, Carla Gonzalez, Nayleny Alcoser, Jelly Yam, Aysha Acosta, Adrianna Sierra, Abuery Segura; coach Karol), Rump Ravers (Jasmine Torres, Ada Cordova, Destiny Castellanos, Leah Pilgrim, Lisandra Novelo, Elsa Schelle, Ayda Schelle, Alexia Flores, Jamaya Taylor, Nayovi, Zoey Eiley, Sarai, Tanya Teul, Ari Nunez, Camila Teul; coach Lionel Cabral), Bay City FC (Darina Tzul, Julith Poot, Seidy Acosta, Samantha Craft, Amini Blanco, Vanelly Santoya, Kelly Martinez, Paola Hernandez, Dianira Lopez, Yasmine Diaz, Christel Tzul, Sheyla Leal, Brittany Catzim; coach Alexander Tzul), G Strikers Girlz (Briannie Saravia, Vatrany Perez, Jessi Teck, Betsy Coba, Yadely Mendez, Cuellar, Sherlin Teul, Kayla Zetina; coach Glenda Sanchez), and Fireballs (Heidy Recarte, Seleste Leiva, Dulce Leiva, Kimberly Leiva, Karen Medina, Clowy Villamil, Julisa Mejia, Tanisha Choco, Kenzie Patt, Iris Ramirez, Martha Reyes, Jen, Dmilee, Deedee, Vilma; coach Franco).

San Pedro Town Councilor responsible for Sports and Events, Adaly Ayuso, presented trophies to Bay City FC and Rump Ravers. Coach Ada Cordova highlighted the grit and skill of all the female players and commended the strong community spirit throughout the event.

The marathon tournament continues to boost female participation in sports on the island. Organizers expect to see expanded leagues and youth clinics in the future as efforts continue to promote and develop local football talent in San Pedro.