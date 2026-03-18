San Pedro Softball Tournament Heats Up in Week Four

Team Gladiators and Crushers emerged as the top performers following the fourth week of softball action in San Pedro Town. The games were held at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena on Sunday, March 15th, attracting a steady crowd of supporters who gathered to cheer for their favourite teams.

The first matchup of the day started at 10:30AM between the Gladiators and the SPHS Sharks. The opening innings featured both teams competing fiercely, with the Sharks initially seeming to set the pace. Their early coordination and solid defensive plays suggested they might control the game. However, the Gladiators quickly regrouped and shifted momentum in their favor. With consistent hitting and disciplined fielding, they began to build a lead that the Sharks found hard to contain.

As the game progressed, Gladiators continued to widen the gap, capitalizing on key opportunities and minimizing errors. Despite the Sharks’ efforts to close the deficit, the Gladiators maintained their dominance throughout the later innings. The match concluded with a decisive 15-7 victory for the Gladiators. Daniel Nuñez of the Gladiators was named Player of the Game, delivering an outstanding performance at the plate with several key hits that contributed significantly to his team’s win.

The second scheduled game resulted in the Crushers being awarded a win by default after Team Marlins failed to show up. Although no on-field action occurred in that game, the Crushers gained the advantage from the outcome, boosting their position in the standings.

Following four weeks of competition, Team RE/MAX continues to lead the standings with a perfect record of three wins and zero losses. Gladiators now sit in second place with two wins and one loss, while Crushers hold third place with a balanced record of two wins and two losses. Marlins and SPHS Sharks remain in fourth and fifth place, respectively, as they look to improve their standings in the coming weeks.

The tournament will continue on Sunday, March 22nd, with another doubleheader starting at 10:30AM. The Marlins will face the SPHS Sharks in the first game, followed by a highly anticipated matchup between the Gladiators and league leaders RE/MAX, which is expected to be one of the most competitive games this season so far.

As the softball season progresses, the San Pedro Town Council Sports Department continues to encourage community participation and support. Fans are invited to attend the weekly games and join the growing excitement surrounding local softball. For updates on schedules and results, the public can follow the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page.