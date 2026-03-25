Island League standings tighten as quarterfinal race heats up

As the Island League Football Tournament approaches its quarterfinal stage, Sea Bulls FC remains at the top of the standings with 41 points. Boca Bombers have moved into second place, followed by Alaia FC in third. Survivor United currently holds fourth, with Sharks FC in fifth.

The first set of matches for the week started on March 19th at Ambergris Stadium with a game between Alaia FC and Sharks FC. The match was competitive, with Sharks FC taking an early lead. However, Alaia FC was able to regroup and turn the game around, earning a well-deserved victory.

On March 20th, Survivor United opened the day’s fixtures with a win over Joker. This was followed by a strong performance from Sea Bulls FC, who overwhelmed Shark Shooters to maintain their lead in the standings.

The final round of matches for the week began on March 21st, with Boca Bombers taking on Black Sails. Boca Bombers proved to be the more dominant side, capitalizing on defensive gaps to secure a solid win despite a determined effort from Black Sails.

The final match of the week featured G Strikers against Island Rebels. G Strikers controlled the game early on, keeping possession and steadily building their lead. Island Rebels tried to mount a comeback but were hampered after losing a player to injury, leaving them with nine players. The match was eventually called off at halftime because the team could no longer continue.

Football action continues this week from March 26th to 29th at Ambergris Stadium. The upcoming fixtures will feature Island Rebels versus Boca Bombers, followed by Shark Shoppers facing Survivor United. Joker will then compete against league leaders Sea Bulls FC. The final matchday of the week will showcase Sharks FC against G Strikers, along with Alaia FC facing Black Sails.

With the tournament entering its decisive stage, teams are expected to intensify their efforts as they compete for a place in the quarterfinals.