Shark Cup tournament week five delivers exciting volleyball victories

The Shark Cup volleyball tournament continued on Sunday, March 22nd, at San Pedro High School, with Week 5 showcasing a series of competitive matches across multiple youth and senior divisions. The games, which started at 4PM, featured local teams including the San Pedro High School (SPHS) Sharks, Zen Warriors, and Rompe Pechitos, drawing a steady crowd of supporters to the school’s courts.

The action opened with the Under-15 Boys division, where San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) secured a straight-set victory over Amabergis Caye Elementary School (ACES) with scores of 15-10 and 15-12. SPHS Sharks followed with a dominant performance against The Island Academy, winning 15-3 and 15-6. Zen Warriors also defeated The Island Academy in straight sets, taking both games with consistent scoring.

In the Under-13 Co-Ed division, The Island Academy Team A recorded a strong win over Isla Bonita Elementary School (IBES), finishing 15-4 and 15-7. The Under-15 Female category saw Zen Warriors continue their winning form with a 15-6 and 15-11 victory over New Horizon.

One of the most competitive matches of the evening came in the Under-15 Boys division, where Rompe Pechitos faced SPHS in a three-set showdown. Rompe Pechitos took the first set 15-12, fell 15-4 in the second, and returned to secure a narrow 16-14 win in the deciding set.

Senior division matches also delivered strong performances. In the Female category, Black Panthers defeated SPHS in straight sets, 25-22 and 25-19, while Titans overcame Elites with scores of 25-15 and 25-16. In the Co-Ed Senior division, WD 20’s edged Chaos 22-20 and 21-11, and All Starz secured a 21-16 and 21-12 victory over Revenge.

The tournament, organized by the San Pedro Volleyball Association, continues in a round-robin format to promote volleyball among youth and adults on the island. Organizers noted that the level of competition continues to improve each week, with players showcasing skill development and teamwork.

Standings following Week 5 reflect closely contested divisions. In the Senior Male category, Wikings lead at 2-0, followed by Barbos and Rompe Pechitos at 1-1, while SPHS remains at 0-2. Zen Warriors remain unbeaten in both the Under-15 Male (4-0) and Female (5-0) divisions. In the Co-Ed Senior category, All Starz lead at 3-0, while Rompe Pechitos top the Under-13 Co-Ed standings at 4-0. The Senior Female division is led by Wild Sets and Titans, both at 3-0.

With several undefeated teams maintaining strong positions, the competition is expected to intensify in the coming weeks as teams push toward the playoff stage.