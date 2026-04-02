Mary Gonzalez tops Masters division at Belize Powerlifting Nationals

San Pedro’s Mary Gonzalez delivered an outstanding performance at the Belize Powerlifting Championship Nationals held on March 28th at the Best Western Biltmore Plaza in Belize City, securing first place in the Masters 1 (84+kg) female division and placing second overall.

The national competition brought together 44 athletes—22 male and 22 female—competing in squat, bench press, and deadlift across various weight classes and age groups. Gonzalez stood out among the competitors, finishing just behind overall champion Joylynne Smith, while Edith Ruiz placed third.

Gonzalez recorded an impressive total of 507.5 kilograms (1,118.8 pounds) across her three lifts, achieving a 190kg squat, 100kg bench press, and a commanding 222.5kg deadlift. Powerlifting scores are determined by combining the highest successful lift in each discipline within an athlete’s category.

The event drew a lively crowd as competitors pushed their limits under the supervision of officials. Gonzalez noted that the experience was especially rewarding, highlighting the growing interest in the sport and the strong turnout of young lifters.



Leading up to the nationals, Gonzalez underwent rigorous training despite various challenges. Powerlifting in Belize continues to grow, with events like the national championships helping to develop local talent in a sport that demands discipline, precision, and endurance.

Reflecting on her performance, Gonzalez shared that although she did not fully reach all her training goals, the support she received made the experience memorable. She expressed gratitude to friends from San Pedro who came to cheer her on, as well as to her training partners and support team, including her rehabilitation specialists, gym partner, and family.

Looking ahead, Gonzalez is aiming for the Masters World Championships scheduled for October. She intends to refine her strategy, compete in a lower weight class, and keep building her strength. Her success is likely to motivate more athletes from San Pedro to pursue powerlifting and help grow Belize’s presence in the sport.