Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Belizean Athlete Brooklyn Lyttle Wins Gold at CARIFTA Games

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The 53rd Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) Games took place from April 4th to 6th at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St. George’s, Grenada, with Belize represented by a small but determined team. Athletes Brooklyn Lyttle and Nyasha Harris departed Belize ahead of the competition, joining regional counterparts in one of the Caribbean’s premier track and field events. Lyttle delivered a standout performance, securing gold in the Girls’ U20 Long Jump.

Nyasha Harris

Harris delivered a strong performance in the U20 Girls 100 meters, recording a time of 12.05 seconds in the semi-finals and finishing ninth overall, just shy of qualifying for the finals. Her effort reflected continued consistency at the regional level.
Lyttle, a jumps specialist, delivered a standout performance, securing gold in the Girls’ U20 Long Jump with an impressive leap of 6.16 meters. She outperformed Rivka Goede of Curaçao, who recorded 5.80 meters, and Seannah Parsons of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted 5.76 meters. Her victory contributed to Belize’s medal tally despite the small delegation of four athletes and logistical challenges, including reported water shortages at the venue. Lyttle’s performance highlighted discipline and resilience throughout the three-day competition.

Brooklyn Lyttle

Ahead of the games, the Belize Athletics Association implemented strict qualification standards, and both Lyttle and Harris emerged as top performers at the national trials. Belize’s delegation built on previous successes, including Harris’ earlier CARIFTA medals, while also highlighting ongoing challenges such as funding for international travel and the need for continued investment in youth sports development.
Acting President of the Belize Athletics Association, Jaheed Smith, praised the athletes’ efforts, noting they “performed well despite various challenges, including a lack of water,” and emphasized the importance of sustained support for Belize’s emerging talent. The Belize Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association also commended Lyttle’s achievement, calling it “an incredible accomplishment and a proud moment for Belize.”
At the regional level, Jamaica dominated the championships, finishing atop the medal table with 28 gold medals and 71 medals overall. Trinidad and Tobago secured second place with nine gold medals (35 total), while The Bahamas placed third with eight gold and 30 medals. Barbados and Guyana rounded out the top five, with six and four gold medals, respectively. At the end of the three-day competition, Jamaica stood well ahead of the field in Grenada.
Lyttle’s gold medal boosts Belize’s profile in regional athletics and is expected to inspire emerging athletes, potentially increasing participation in local programs. With Minister of Youth and Sports Rodwell Ferguson in attendance to support the team, expectations are rising for increased funding and larger delegations at future events, including next year’s CARIFTA Games.

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