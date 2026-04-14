Sea Bulls FC Secure Narrow Victory to Maintain League Lead

League leaders Sea Bulls FC secured a narrow 5-4 victory over G Strikers in an intense match of the Island League Football Tournament on Saturday, April 11th, at the Ambergris Stadium. G Strikers put up a strong fight throughout the game, nearly upsetting the current leaders in one of the season’s most competitive matches so far.

Sea Bulls opened the scoring within the first minutes of the match with a powerful shot that beat G Strikers’ goalkeeper. They controlled possession early, applying pressure on their opponents. Despite several attempts to extend their lead, G Strikers’ defense remained organized, blocking multiple scoring opportunities. Sea Bulls eventually doubled their advantage with a well-executed free kick.

G Strikers gradually found their rhythm and pressed forward with greater confidence. After several close attempts, they broke through Sea Bulls’ defense, scoring their first goal just minutes before halftime, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The second half resumed with Sea Bulls maintaining their attacking momentum. They added a third goal early in the half and later extended their lead to 4-1 with another successful free kick. However, G Strikers refused to back down and responded with determination. They quickly scored a second goal, then converted a penalty to cut the deficit to one goal.

The match intensified as G Strikers continued to push forward, eventually equalizing with a long-range strike that found the back of the net, bringing the score to 4-4. Both teams exchanged attacks in the closing minutes, each searching for a decisive goal.

Just minutes before the final whistle, Sea Bulls capitalized on a final opportunity. A well-placed and powerful shot from the right side of the pitch secured their fifth goal, sealing the 5-4 victory.

With this win, Sea Bulls FC remains at the top of the Island League standings with 44 points.

Other matches over the weekend saw Island Rebels defeat Black Sails, Boca Bombers defeat Jokers, and Sharks FC defeat Survivor United. In the final match of the week, Shark Shooters defeated Alaia FC.