Sharks Cup Week 6 Draws Crowds

The Sharks Cup volleyball tournament continued with an exciting Week 6 on Sunday, April 12th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. The event drew strong crowds for youth and senior matches played across two courts starting at 4PM. Organized by the San Pedro Volleyball Association, the tournament featured U13 co-ed, U15 girls, co-ed seniors, senior females, and senior male semifinals, with teams including The Island Academy, Isla Bonita Elementary School (IBES), San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS), New Horizon SDA School, Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES), WD 20’s, Chaos, Titans, Wild Sets, Barbos, and Rompe Pechos competing.

Matches were played on Courts 1 and 2, featuring a mix of straight-set victories and competitive comebacks. In the U13 co-ed division, SPRC defeated IBES 15-9 and 15-4. In the U15 girls category, Island Academy secured a 15-7, 15-7 win over New Horizon. SPRCS also defeated IBES in the U15 division, winning both sets 15-9. New Horizon rebounded after losing the first set 15-8 to defeat ACES, taking the next two sets 15-10 to win the match.

In the co-ed senior division, WD 20’s secured a win by default over SPHS after SPHS failed to show, while Chaos defeated Revenge 21-18 in both sets. In the senior female division, Titans edged Wild Sets 26-24 in the first set, then closed the match 25-14. In the senior male semifinals, Barbos defeated Rompe Pechos.

The Sharks Cup is an eight-week indoor volleyball series organized by the San Pedro Volleyball Association to develop youth and adult talent on Ambergris Caye. Current standings reflect intense competition across divisions. In the U13 co-ed division, Island Academy Team A and Rompe Pechitos lead at 4-1, followed by ACES at 2-3, SPRCS at 2-2, Isla Bonita at 1-2, and Island Academy Team B at 0-4. In the U15 female division, Zen Warriors lead at 6-0, followed by SPHS Sharks at 5-1, ACES girls at 2-2, Island Academy girls at 1-3, New Horizon at 1-2, IBES at 0-4, and SPRCS females at 0-3.

In U15 males, Zen Warriors remain unbeaten at 4-0, with San Pedro High School (SPHS) Sharks, Rompe Pechitos, and RC boys all at 2-2, while Island Academy is 0-4. In the co-ed senior division, All Starz lead at 3-0, followed by WD 20’s at 2-0, Chaos and Revenge at 1-2, and SPHS Sharks at 0-3. In senior males, Vikings lead at 3-0, followed by Barbos at 2-1, Rompe Pechos at 1-2, and SPHS at 0-3. In the senior female division, Wild Sets and Titans are tied at 3-0, followed by SP Black Panthers at 2-1, Elites at 1-2, SPHS at 1-3, and Rompe Corazones at 0-4.

Organizers continue to emphasize community support and are encouraging sponsorships for youth scholarships, highlighting the tournament’s role in sports development on the island.

Week 6 results have tightened the race for top positions heading into the final rounds. In Week 7, the unbeaten All Starz are set to face WD 20’s in a key co-ed senior matchup, while a senior male rematch between Barbos and Rompe Pechos is also anticipated. These upcoming games could significantly impact the standings as teams push toward the finals.