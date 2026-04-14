Team RE/MAX Continues to Lead Softball Tournament

Softball action continued on April 12th at the Honorable Louis Sylvester Sporting Arena (Saca Chispas Field), with results once again favoring RE/MAX. The team remains on top of the standings, with Gladiators and Crushers trailing behind.

The scheduled 10:30AM match between SPHS Sharks and Crushers did not take place due to a no-show. As a result, the San Pedro High School (SPHS) Sharks were awarded the win by default. Despite the victory, SPHS remains at the bottom of the standings with one win and four losses.

The second game of the day, between RE/MAX and the Marlins, got underway shortly after midday. RE/MAX proved dominant from the start, controlling the game inning by inning. While the Marlins attempted to regroup and adjust their strategy, RE/MAX maintained its lead and secured a decisive 13-1 victory. The game was close to being called in the bottom of the fourth inning under the mercy rule. At the end of the match, Harold Nava of RE/MAX was named Player of the Game.

With the win, RE/MAX improves to five wins and zero losses. Gladiators, who did not play this weekend, remain in second place with a 2-2 record, followed by Crushers in third place at 2-3.

The tournament continues Sunday, April 19th, with RE/MAX set to face SPHS Sharks in the first game at 10:30AM. The second match of the day will see Gladiators take on Crushers.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to attend and support their favorite teams as the tournament enters its second round. Updates on match schedules and standings are available on the San Pedro Town Council Sports page on social media. Action continues every weekend at the Saca Chispas Field.