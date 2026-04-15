Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Sports

San Pedro Tiger Sharks Claim League Lead After Tight Victory

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The island’s premier basketball team, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, is once again leading the standings in the National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) following another strong performance on the court. The island team secured a hard-fought victory over the Orange Walk Running Rebels on April 11th in Belize City, pushing their rivals down to second place in the standings.
The thrilling match began with the Orange Walk Running Rebels taking early control. They opened with a strong offensive showing, closing the first quarter with a 19-15 lead over the Tiger Sharks. However, in the second quarter, San Pedro regrouped and began to dominate both offensively and defensively. By halftime, the Tiger Sharks had turned the game around, heading into the break with a 39-34 advantage.
In the third quarter, the Running Rebels returned with renewed energy and an aggressive offensive strategy. Despite the Tiger Sharks’ efforts to maintain control, Orange Walk managed to take the quarter 21-17, narrowing the gap and setting up a tense finish.
The fourth and final quarter proved to be the most intense, with both teams battling for control. Orange Walk briefly regained the lead and attempted to widen the gap, but the Tiger Sharks stayed within reach. In the closing minutes, San Pedro executed a crucial offensive play that resulted in two key points, edging out a narrow 25-24 win in the quarter and sealing an overall 81-79 victory.
Standout performances led the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, with contributions from Keon Rowland, Conner Jackson, Tyrel Griffith, Keith Pollard, and Edward Hampton. The Orange Walk Running Rebels’ top players included Tevaughn Dawson, Matthew Young, William Stanford Jr., Kiy Johnte Houston, and Francis Arana.

Elsewhere in the league, the Cayo Western Ballaz defeated the Corozal Spartans 98-82, while the Belize City Defenders overwhelmed the Griga Dream Ballers with a dominant 90-50 win. These results continue to shape a competitive league table as teams push deeper into the season.
Basketball action continues this weekend with more exciting matchups. On Friday, April 17th, the Orange Walk Running Rebels will face the Belize City Defenders. On Saturday, April 18th, the league-leading San Pedro Tiger Sharks will take on the Cayo Western Ballaz. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 8PM.

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Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
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