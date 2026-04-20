Island Football League quarterfinals get underway

The Island Football League began its quarterfinal stage with four matches played over the April 18th and 19th weekend at Ambergris Stadium, delivering a series of exciting and high-scoring games.

The first match on Saturday, April 18th, kicked off at 7PM and saw a dominant Sea Bulls FC defeat Island Rebels. In the first half, Sea Bulls scored four goals through well-coordinated plays that Island Rebels could not counter. Despite efforts to respond in the second half, Island Rebels were unable to match Sea Bulls, who added two more goals to secure a commanding 6-0 victory.

The second match of the evening featured an action-packed encounter between Joker FC and Boca Bombers FC. Midway through the first half, Joker opened the scoring with a long cross that beat Boca Bombers’ goalkeeper. Minutes later, a powerful shot extended their lead to 2-0. Boca Bombers made several attempts to get on the scoreboard, including a penalty kick, but were unsuccessful. Before halftime, Joker added two more goals to take a comfortable lead.

The second half saw a slower pace, with Joker scoring one additional goal, while Boca Bombers managed to net a late goal. The match ended in a solid 5-1 victory for Joker FC.

On Sunday, Sharks FC faced Shark Shooters in a competitive matchup that showcased both teams’ determination. Sharks FC took the lead in the first half and maintained control throughout the game. Despite a strong effort from Shark Shooters, Sharks FC held their advantage and secured a 5-3 win.

The weekend’s final match between Alaia FC and Survivor United was a tightly contested game that nearly ended goalless. The first half featured strong defensive play from both sides, with goalkeepers making key saves. For most of the second half, neither team managed to score as pressure mounted. Just minutes before the final whistle, Survivor United found an opening and scored the only goal of the match, securing a narrow 1-0 victory and moving a step closer to the semifinals.

The second leg of the quarterfinals is set to continue Friday, April 24th, with Boca Bombers facing Joker FC, followed by Sea Bulls FC taking on Island Rebels. On Saturday, Alaia FC will meet Survivor United, while Sharks FC will once again clash with Shark Shooters. The San Pedro Town Council’s Sports Department continues to encourage residents and visitors to attend the matches and support their favorite teams as the tournament progresses.