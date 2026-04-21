SPHS Sharks hand RE/MAX first defeat in local softball league

Softball action continued on April 19th at the Honorable Louis Sylvester Sporting Arena (Saca Chispas Field), where RE/MAX suffered its first loss of the season. Despite the setback, the team remains at the top of the standings, with Gladiators and San Pedro High School (SPHS) Sharks trailing.

The scheduled 10:30AM match between SPHS Sharks and RE/MAX saw the Sharks secure a hard-earned victory, with the high school team delivering a determined performance throughout the game. Both teams scored consistently across innings, with RE/MAX initially widening the gap. However, in the eighth inning, momentum shifted in favor of the Sharks. RE/MAX mounted a strong effort to recover, but it was not enough to stop the Sharks, who secured a 12-8 win.

The second game of the day, between Crushers and Gladiators, drew strong interest from fans in the bleachers. Crushers started the game with early momentum but, after scoring two runs, struggled to maintain their pace. Gladiators took control of the game, dominating offensively and limiting the Crushers’ chances to close the gap. Gladiators went on to claim a convincing 11-2 victory.

Current standings show RE/MAX leading with five wins and one loss. Gladiators sit in second place with three wins and two losses, while SPHS Sharks follow with two wins and four losses. Crushers and Marlins remain at the bottom of the standings.

The tournament is set to continue on Sunday, April 26th, with RE/MAX facing Crushers in the first game at 10:30AM. The second match will feature the Marlins taking on the Gladiators.

Residents and visitors are invited to attend the matches at no cost. Softball fans are encouraged to continue supporting their favorite teams as the tournament progresses through its second round. For more information on match schedules and standings, the public can visit the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page.