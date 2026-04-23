King’s Baton arrives in Belize ahead of 2026 Commonwealth Games

Ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, the King’s Baton Relay has begun its journey across Commonwealth nations, including Belize. The Baton was officially welcomed in the capital city of Belmopan on April 20th during a ceremony hosted at the British High Commission in partnership with the Belize Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association. The Games are scheduled to take place from July 23rd to August 2nd. No athletes from San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, are expected to compete this year.

The welcoming ceremony in Belmopan brought together government officials, youth organizations, athletes, and community representatives from across the country. The event celebrated the arrival of the Baton, a key tradition of the Commonwealth Games, which carries a message from the Head of the Commonwealth, King Charles III.

For the first time, each of the 74 member countries, including Belize, received its own Baton to customize and showcase national culture and identity. Belize’s Baton featured elements such as the national flag and iconic locations, including the Great Blue Hole and various archaeological sites.

British High Commissioner Alistair White highlighted the significance of the Relay, stating that it “reflects shared values of friendship, cooperation, and ambition that connect Belize with the wider Commonwealth.”

Allan Sharp, president of the Belize Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association, echoed those sentiments. He described the Baton’s arrival as a motivating moment that highlights opportunities for Belizean athletes and builds momentum toward Glasgow 2026. According to Sharp, Belize is expected to compete in athletics, swimming, and track cycling.

In addition to the sporting celebration, organizers highlighted Commonwealth-wide initiatives, including the Commonwealth Clean Oceans Plastics Campaign, which encourages member nations to protect marine environments.

The Baton is scheduled to visit high schools in Belize City participating in the Clean Oceans campaign, as well as a cultural event in Yo Creek Village, Orange Walk District.

Ambergris Caye has been represented at the Commonwealth Games in previous years. At the 2022 Games in Birmingham, England, Kian Trejo competed in the triathlon. In the 2018 Games held on Australia’s Gold Coast, Kent ‘Bob’ Gabourel was part of the delegation as a coach.