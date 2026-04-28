Gladiators Dominate Marlins in Mercy-Rule Victory

The latest softball action over the weekend of April 26th saw Team Gladiators deliver a commanding performance, securing a decisive victory over the Marlins. The win strengthens their position as they continue to challenge for the top spot in the standings, currently held by Team RE/MAX.

The first game of the day, scheduled for 10:30AM at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena, featured RE/MAX versus Crushers. However, Crushers did not show up, resulting in a default 7-0 win for RE/MAX.

Fans were then treated to the second matchup at noon between the Gladiators and the Marlins. The Gladiators came out strong offensively, dominating inning after inning. The Marlins struggled to keep pace as the Gladiators consistently added runs, widening the gap throughout the game. Despite scoring a single run late in the match, the Marlins could not recover from the deficit.

The game concluded with a score of 11-1 in favor of the Gladiators, ending early under the mercy rule. This rule allows a game to be called when one team builds an insurmountable lead, typically to prevent excessively lopsided results and manage game time.

Current standings show RE/MAX leading with six wins and one loss. Gladiators are second with four wins and two losses. The San Pedro High School (SPHS) Sharks are third with two wins and four losses, followed by the Marlins in fourth with a similar record. Crushers remain at the bottom with two wins and five losses.

Games continue on Sunday, May 3rd, with the first matchup featuring the SPHS Sharks against the Gladiators. The second game will see the Marlins take on the Crushers. All games begin at 10:30AM at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena. Fans are encouraged to come out and support their teams.