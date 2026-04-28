Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Sports

Gladiators Dominate Marlins in Mercy-Rule Victory

Share

The latest softball action over the weekend of April 26th saw Team Gladiators deliver a commanding performance, securing a decisive victory over the Marlins. The win strengthens their position as they continue to challenge for the top spot in the standings, currently held by Team RE/MAX.
The first game of the day, scheduled for 10:30AM at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena, featured RE/MAX versus Crushers. However, Crushers did not show up, resulting in a default 7-0 win for RE/MAX.
Fans were then treated to the second matchup at noon between the Gladiators and the Marlins. The Gladiators came out strong offensively, dominating inning after inning. The Marlins struggled to keep pace as the Gladiators consistently added runs, widening the gap throughout the game. Despite scoring a single run late in the match, the Marlins could not recover from the deficit.
The game concluded with a score of 11-1 in favor of the Gladiators, ending early under the mercy rule. This rule allows a game to be called when one team builds an insurmountable lead, typically to prevent excessively lopsided results and manage game time.
Current standings show RE/MAX leading with six wins and one loss. Gladiators are second with four wins and two losses. The San Pedro High School (SPHS) Sharks are third with two wins and four losses, followed by the Marlins in fourth with a similar record. Crushers remain at the bottom with two wins and five losses.
Games continue on Sunday, May 3rd, with the first matchup featuring the SPHS Sharks against the Gladiators. The second game will see the Marlins take on the Crushers. All games begin at 10:30AM at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena. Fans are encouraged to come out and support their teams.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun