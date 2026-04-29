Island League heads into semi-finals

The Island League Football Tournament advances to the semi-finals this weekend, with the first leg set for Saturday, May 2nd, at the Ambergris Stadium. Two exciting matchups are scheduled: Alaia FC takes on Sea Bulls FC at 7PM, followed by Shark Shooters FC vs. Joker FC.

Quarter-final action concluded on April 24th, beginning with Joker FC’s dominant performance over Boca Bombers. Joker secured a strong 5-1 win in the first leg, leaving Boca Bombers with a difficult task in the return match. Despite their efforts, Boca Bombers were unable to recover, and Joker advanced comfortably to the semi-finals.

In the second matchup, Sea Bulls FC faced Island Rebels. Sea Bulls entered the return leg with a commanding 6-0 advantage, making it a tough challenge for Island Rebels to overcome. Sea Bulls maintained their dominance and secured their place in the semi-finals, moving one step closer to the championship title.

The following day, Alaia FC took on Survivor United in a highly competitive match. Both teams displayed strong performances, with intense action throughout the game. Alaia managed to take the lead and held on until the final whistle, earning their spot in the next round.

The final quarter-final match saw Shark Shooters FC eliminate Sharks FC, securing the last semi-final berth.

Fans can expect an exciting atmosphere at the Ambergris Stadium this Saturday, with games starting at 7PM. Admission is $8, and attendees can enjoy a variety of food, drinks, and live music throughout the evening.