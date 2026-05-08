5K Race Celebrates Alaia’s Fifth Anniversary

A 5K race held on May 6th to mark the fifth anniversary of Alaia Beach Resort saw nearly 100 runners compete in the early morning event. Organized by Kiki Athletics in collaboration with Alaia, the event featured participants across multiple age categories, ranging from under 18 to 50+. At the end of the race, top finishers were recognized with medals and trophies.

The overall winners were Jesus ‘Levi’ Contreras in the male category and Lia Alcantara in the female division. Christopher Broaster followed Contreras in second place and Nikozi Gentle in third. In the female category, Merlin Sansores placed second, while Sheila Cob finished third.

Participants gathered outside Alaia, south of downtown San Pedro, at 5AM, equipped with their race bibs and event t-shirts. The race officially started at 5:30AM, with runners heading north along Seagrape Drive. According to Kian Trejo of Kiki Athletics, the route continued onto Blake Street, then Coconut Drive toward downtown San Pedro, looping around Pescador Drive before returning to the starting point at Alaia.

Trejo, along with first responders from the Rickilee Rescue Response team, followed the race to ensure participants’ safety. As runners crossed the finish line, their times were recorded and later used to determine winners across the various categories.

In the under-18 category, Emily Capri secured first place in the female division, followed by Anaya Melendez. In the male division, Giovanni Williams took first place, with Josiah Esquivel finishing second.

In the 18–29 category, Litzy Baeza placed first in the female division, followed by Michelle Gomez and Kiarra Gonzalez. In the male 30–39 category, Romario Mai took first place, followed by Jonathan Andino in second and John Pena in third. In the female division for this age group, Ady Cornel and Ernestina Alvarez were the top finishers.

In the 40–49 category, Bianca Dehaan and Zaazil Vargas led the female division, while Martin Dawson secured first place in the male category, followed by Juvinie Sabido and Glenn Manzanero. In the 50+ category, Luis Mellado was the top male finisher, while Sandra Figueroa led the female division.

Following the awards ceremony, participants were congratulated and treated to healthy snacks and refreshments.

Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection, officially opened on May 6, 2021, as the first Marriott International property in Belize. Located south of downtown San Pedro, the 155-unit luxury resort features the country’s first suspended rooftop pool, a 1,000-foot beachfront, a spa, and six on-site restaurants.

Kiki Athletics, which co-organized the event, is a youth track academy focused on training young athletes, with sessions typically held at the Ambergris Stadium.