Island Fighters Earn Spots on Belize’s First National MMA Team

Two island Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athletes, Giovanni Williams and Sherwin Reymundo, have been selected to represent Belize at the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) Pan American Championship in Montevideo, Uruguay. The tournament is scheduled for July 28 to August 2, 2026.

The fighters qualified after competing in the first-ever national MMA tournament held on May 2nd in Orange Walk Town, where athletes from gyms across Belize battled for spots on the national team.

According to MMA Federation of Belize President Silvino Riverol, the event marked a major milestone for combat sports in the country, leading to the formation of Belize’s first official national MMA team. Among the competitors, San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, was represented by Erick Cobb, Sherwin Reymundo, and Giovanni Williams.

During the tournament, Williams placed second in the 135lbs bantamweight category. He will now represent Team Belize in the 125lbs flyweight division at the Uruguay championship. Reymundo competed in the 170lbs welterweight division and secured a win via disqualification after receiving an illegal knee to the face, which is prohibited under GAMMA amateur rules. Based on his performance and potential, Reymundo was selected to compete in the 155lbs division for the national team.

Cobb delivered a strong performance but was not selected for the final team. Riverol described the tournament as a success and expressed confidence in Belize’s representation at the international level.

San Pedro coach Martin Dawson praised the island athletes, noting that both Reymundo and Williams earned their spots through outstanding performances. “As their coach, I am very proud of them,” Dawson told The Sun. “Their hard work paid off. It takes dedication and discipline, and they made the dojo and the island of San Pedro very proud.” He added that the national selection tournament aims to strengthen Belize’s presence in global MMA competitions and develop local talent.

Dawson also noted that both fighters will compete in additional events ahead of the championship. On May 9th, they are scheduled to fight in Jalapa, Guatemala, followed by participation in the PROFC MMA Fight Night in Orange Walk Town on June 27th.

Other athletes selected to the national team include Adriel Uk from WAR Orange Walk (135lbs), David Blanco from WAR Orange Walk (145lbs), Rayhem Lambey from Prevail Belize City (155lbs), and Amiel Topsey from DNA Cayo (170lbs). A special mention was given to Thomas Godfrey of WAR Orange Walk, who won an exhibition bout by first-round submission over Topsey.

Organizers extended appreciation to all gyms, officials, and supporters who contributed to the success of the landmark event. The GAMMA Pan American Championship is expected to be a major continental event, bringing together elite amateur MMA athletes, federations, and coaches from across the Americas.