Shark’s Cup Heads to Finals Following Competitive Semifinal Round

The Shark’s Cup 2026 semifinal and third-place matches took place on May 3rd at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium at San Pedro High School, featuring teams from the U15, U13, and senior divisions in a full day of competitive volleyball action.



In the bronze-medal matches, Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) secured third place in the U15 female division after a hard-fought three-set victory over The Island Academy (TIA) Girls. TIA Girls opened strongly with a 25-13 win in the first set, but ACES responded with a tight 26-24 victory in the second before closing out the match 15-11 in the deciding set. In the U15 male division, Zen Warriors claimed third place after Rompe Pechitos did not show up for the match. The U13 co-ed bronze game was also decided by forfeit, with ACES awarded the win over San Pedro High School (SPHS).



The semifinal round followed with competitive matchups in the senior divisions. In the senior co-ed bracket, All Stars edged Chaos in a closely contested three-set match. All Stars took the opening set 21-15, dropped the second 13-21, and narrowly secured the win with a 15-14 victory in the final set. In the senior male G2 division, Vikings delivered a dominant performance against SPHS, winning in straight sets 25-15 and 25-9. Barbos also advanced to the finals after defeating Rompe Pechos 25-10 and 26-24 in another strong showing.

The results set the stage for the upcoming championship matches, with All Stars scheduled to face WD 20’s in the senior co-ed final. In the senior male division, Barbos will meet Vikings in what is expected to be a competitive matchup between two in-form teams.

The Shark’s Cup finals are scheduled for Sunday, May 17th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium, where champions across the divisions will be decided. Organizers noted that the tournament has continued to grow, bringing together youth and senior teams for a full day of organized competition and community engagement.