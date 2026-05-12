Joker FC and Sea Bulls FC Head to Island League Finals

After weeks of intense football action, the Island League finals will see Joker FC and Sea Bulls FC clash for the tournament championship this weekend at Ambergris Stadium. Both teams secured their spots in the finals after overcoming their rivals during the semi-finals on the weekend of May 8th. Joker earned a comfortable victory, while Sea Bulls had to battle much harder to secure their ticket to the championship match.

The first semi-final match kicked off at 7PM between Joker FC and Shark Shooters. Joker, who at one point sat near the bottom of the league standings, made an impressive climb through the competition to earn a place in the finals. They dominated the match early, scoring two goals in the first half.

Shark Shooters managed to break through Joker’s defense on several occasions during the second half, but none of their attempts found the back of the net. Joker continued their offensive pressure and added two more goals to seal a 4-0 victory on the night and a commanding 7-1 aggregate win.

The second match saw Sea Bulls FC tested by Alaia FC, a determined side eager to secure a finals appearance. The first half ended scoreless, and for much of the second half, both teams created close chances without scoring.

As the match neared its conclusion, Sea Bulls finally broke the deadlock to take a 1-0 lead. However, just minutes before the final whistle, Alaia equalized at 1-1, forcing the match into extra time.

The additional 30 minutes remained tense and competitive. No goals were scored during the first half of extra time. In the second half, Sea Bulls eventually broke through and regained the lead. Alaia pushed hard for another equalizer to force penalty kicks, but Sea Bulls responded with two additional goals to secure a 4-1 victory in the match and a 6-3 aggregate win.

The championship final between Sea Bulls FC and Joker FC is expected to be one of the most exciting matches of the season. Football fans are invited to come out and support their favorite team during what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the Island League tournament. Organizers also announced there will be live entertainment, music, food, and refreshments to mark another memorable night for island football.