Alysha Reymundo Obtains Sports Scholarship at U.S. College

Young island footballer Alysha Reymundo is preparing to head to the United States on a sports scholarship with Motlow State Community College in Tennessee. The college’s female football team previously visited San Pedro in 2023, where they played against the local team Isla Bonita United Ballers, for whom Reymundo was a key player. Since then, the Tennessee-based team has reportedly followed Reymundo’s development through her participation with the San Pedro High School (SPHS) football team, Belize’s women’s national teams, and, most recently, during this year’s National Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) women’s championship.

Reymundo’s family and friends are excited and proud of her accomplishment through the sport she is passionate about. According to her mother, Karol Maldonado, Motlow State Community College reached out to the family after expressing interest in recruiting Reymundo. “We have been committed since the beginning of the year,” Maldonado said. “They have been checking on Alysha’s sports performance as they know she participated in various disciplines with the SPHS team. They also followed the NSSSA nationals, which were played at the Marion Jones Sporting Complex this year.” Reymundo is expected to head to Tennessee in July.

Earlier this year, Reymundo and fellow island footballer Zoany Diaz were recruited by Belize High School of Agriculture (BHSA) to play for their team in the national football tournament in February. Both players had previously competed with the SPHS female football team, which did not advance to the championship stage. Under tournament regulations, schools are allowed to recruit players, and BHSA recognized the potential of the two island athletes. Reymundo’s performance proved instrumental in helping the BHSA female team secure the 2026-2027 NSSSA national championship title.

Reymundo said she is proud and happy to represent her hometown of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, and Belize. She thanked everyone who had supported her journey and expressed gratitude to Motlow State Community College for believing in her and providing the opportunity. The young athlete has participated in several local football tournaments on the island and has also been a member of the junior San Pedro Pirates football team. At SPHS, where she is expected to graduate this June, Reymundo has also competed in volleyball and basketball in addition to football.

Motlow head coach Andy Lyon told The Sun that they are delighted to have Alysha join the Motlow family. “We have watched her football development from afar for many years, and we have been counting down the days until she finishes high school,” Lyon said. “We cannot wait to begin to coach her and welcome her to the Motlow group,” Lyon added. They are very excited to see what Reymundo can achieve at this level.

The assistant coach, Katie Reid, said that from the first time they saw Reymundo training in Belize, they noticed how much she loves the sport. “We saw the potential that she could take her talent to the next level,” Reid said. “We can’t wait for her to finally be a part of the Motlow family.”

Reymundo’s international football experience includes serving on Belize’s Under-15 Women’s National Team, which competed in San José, Costa Rica, in June 2022 at the Central American Football Union (UNCAF) Forward U-15 Championship under the auspices of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

In November 2024, Reymundo joined the Under-16 Women’s National Team. Alongside the Lady Jaguars, she traveled to Managua, Nicaragua, where Belize competed in the UNCAF championship against national teams from Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Cuba, Honduras, and Panama.

Then, in February 2025, Reymundo represented Belize with the Under-17 Women’s National Team in Trinidad and Tobago during the 2025 CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers.

The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating Reymundo on this remarkable opportunity. Reymundo has been part of Belize’s Women’s National Team program since she was 13 years old, gaining valuable experience in regional football competitions and continuing to inspire young athletes on the island.