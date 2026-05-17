Sunday, May 17, 2026
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SPHS Athletes Shine at National Track and Field Competition

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San Pedro High School (SPHS) students Jaylen Jex and Jazmine Cocom returned to Ambergris Caye with medals following outstanding performances at the National Track and Field Championships held at Georgetown Technical High School in Stann Creek District. Jex’s impressive showing also earned her the opportunity to represent Belize at the upcoming Council for Sports and Recreation of Central America (CODICADER) Games 2026, scheduled for September 4-13 in Honduras.
The competition, held from May 8-9, brought together high school athletes from across Belize. SPHS was represented by a delegation of eight athletes led by coach Francisco Castellanos. Among the SPHS competitors, Jex and Cocom stood out in their respective events.

Jaylen Jex

Jex competed in both the Discus and Shot Put events. In discus, where athletes throw a heavy circular disc for distance from a 2.5-meter circle, she secured first place in both the junior and senior categories. She also excelled in the shot-put competition, an event where athletes propel a heavy metal ball as far as possible from a designated throwing circle. Jex earned second place in the junior division and third place in the senior division.
Meanwhile, Cocom captured third place in the senior 800-meter race, adding another medal to SPHS’s achievements at the national event.

Jazmine Cocom

SPHS has a history of students representing both San Pedro and Belize at the CODICADER Games. Most recently, four island athletes participated in the October 2024 games held in El Salvador. Brandon Quijano and Izabel Usher competed in track and field events, while Aysha Acosta and Tamilli McCauley represented Belize in basketball with the King’s College team.
Belize’s CODICADER delegation traditionally includes champions from the National Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) in disciplines such as football, volleyball, basketball, and softball, as well as individual champions in track and field, chess, and karate.
Jex’s qualification for the 2026 CODICADER Games continues San Pedro’s representation at the regional level and highlights the growing athletic talent emerging from the island’s schools.

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Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
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