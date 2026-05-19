Sea Bulls FC crowned back-to-back Island League champions

For the third consecutive year, Sea Bulls FC has won the championship title of the Island Football League 2026 season. The championship match was played on May 16th at the Ambergris Stadium between Sea Bulls FC and Joker FC. The highly anticipated final delivered another memorable football showdown, with plenty of action, before heading into extra time and ending in a 2-0 victory for the defending champions.

Over the past several weeks, football fans flocked to the stadium to support their favorite teams. Sea Bulls remained one of the leading teams throughout the season, while Joker FC steadily climbed the standings to secure a place in the championship match.

The final kicked off at 7:30PM with an energetic start, featuring several close attempts on goal in the first half. Both teams performed strongly, and many fans in attendance agreed it was one of the best matches of the season. Sea Bulls, the most dominant team throughout the tournament, struggled to break through Joker’s defensive line. Joker FC also created scoring opportunities while fiercely defending their side of the field. Despite the intensity of the match, the first half ended scoreless.

During halftime, raffles were held, with several fans walking away with prizes.

The second half resumed with more aggressive play from both sides. Joker FC nearly opened the scoring within the first few minutes, but the goalpost denied them what appeared to be a certain goal. Sea Bulls regrouped and pushed forward offensively, but by the end of regulation time, the score remained tied at 0-0.

The first half of the 30-minute extra time period also ended without a goal. Midway through the second half of extra time, the match was temporarily paused due to an issue with the stadium lights. The game resumed minutes later, and the Sea Bulls finally broke the deadlock after their forwards pushed through Joker’s defense to score the opening goal. Joker responded with a stronger offensive attack but was unable to equalize. Minutes before the final whistle, Sea Bulls added a second goal to seal the victory and secure their third consecutive championship title.

Following the championship match, San Pedro Town Councilor Adaly Ayuso thanked all participating teams for their contribution to the season. Accompanied by Miss San Pedro and Little Miss San Pedro, an awards ceremony followed, recognizing individual and team achievements with medals and trophies. The Fair Play Award was presented to Team Black Sails, while the Best Fan award was also handed out during the ceremony.

Daniel Caliz of Joker FC received the Best Young Player award. Jessie Smith of Sea Bulls FC was recognized as Best Midfielder, while Jaso Pavon of Alaia earned the Best Defender award. The tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award went to Henry Bejerano of Sea Bulls FC.

The San Pedro Town Council and the San Pedro Town Council Sports Committee extended heartfelt thanks to all football fans and participating teams for their unwavering support throughout the season. They expressed their anticipation for next year’s tournament.