Softball tournament head into semi-finals

After weeks of competitive softball action, the regular season of the local tournament is coming to an end as teams prepare for the semi-finals scheduled for Sunday, May 24th, at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena.

The final match leading into the semi-finals took place on May 17th between the San Pedro High School (SPHS) Sharks and the Marlins. The Marlins dominated the game early, taking inning after inning while the SPHS Sharks struggled to close the gap. As the game progressed with the Marlins firmly in the lead, the SPHS Sharks forfeited the match. The Marlins were subsequently declared the winners with an automatic 7-0 scoreline. At the conclusion of the game, Marlins player Naya Alcoser was recognized as Player of the Match and received her award certificate.

The teams advancing to the semi-finals are Marlins, SPHS Sharks, RE/MAX, and Gladiator. The first semi-final game on Sunday is scheduled for 10:30AM and will feature RE/MAX taking on the SPHS Sharks. The second matchup, scheduled for 12:30PM, will see the Marlins face Gladiator.

The tournament originally featured five teams: Marlins, SPHS Sharks, RE/MAX, Gladiator, and Crushers. Current standings show RE/MAX leading the competition with six wins and one loss. Gladiator followed in second place with four wins and two losses. SPHS Sharks secured third place with two wins and four losses, while Marlins also held a 2-4 record in fourth place. Crushers finished at the bottom of the standings with two wins and five losses and did not advance to the semi-finals.

Organizers are inviting softball fans to come out and support their favorite teams during this weekend’s games. Food and refreshments will be available for sale throughout the event.

Tournament organizers also extended their gratitude to supporters, sponsors, and participating teams for helping make the competition possible once again. They noted that the community’s continued support has been instrumental in the success of sporting events that bring people together while encouraging athletes to develop and improve their skills.