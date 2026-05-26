Female football tournament starts with two thrilling matches

A new football tournament featuring a female division kicked off on May 22nd at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town. The opening games featured the four teams competing in the women’s category: C20FD, Fusion Flames, Pirates FC, and Bay City FC.

The first match began at 7PM between C20FD and Fusion Flames. Both teams showcased strong skills and determination, delivering an exciting game that drew loud cheers from fans in the bleachers. In the first half, the battle was intense, with several close attempts by C20FD being stopped by Fusion Flames’ defense and goalkeeper. Fusion Flames also pushed forward in search of opportunities but struggled to break through C20FD’s defensive line. The first half ended in a scoreless draw.

The second half saw a more determined Fusion Flames side clash against a resilient C20FD squad. Fusion Flames nearly opened the scoring through a series of free kicks and corner kicks, but C20FD’s goalkeeper successfully blocked every attempt. The remainder of the match saw both teams give their all, but neither side managed to find the back of the net, ending the game in a 0-0 draw.

The second match of the night saw Pirates FC take on Bay City FC. Pirates entered the game determined to secure a victory, but Bay City quickly proved to be a strong opponent. Pirates struggled to find openings to score, while Bay City created several dangerous opportunities that nearly resulted in goals. Despite the offensive pressure from both sides, the first half also ended scoreless.

Pirates pushed harder during the second half and dominated possession for several minutes. However, they continued facing difficulties breaking through Bay City’s defense. On the few occasions they approached Bay City’s goal area, their shots narrowly missed the target.

As the game neared its final minutes, Bay City became the more dominant side. They intensified their attack and pressured the Pirates’ defense, eventually making strategic changes to their forward lineup. The adjustment paid off when Bay City scored the only goal of the match with a long-range shot near the end of regulation time. Bay City secured the victory with a final score of 1-0.

The football action continues this Friday, May 29th, at the Ambergris Stadium.