Softball tournament heads to finals

On Sunday, May 24th, San Pedro’s Annual Softball Tournament, held at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex, featured two thrilling semi-final matches. Under hot and humid conditions, spectators watched the four remaining teams battle for a spot in the championship round.

In the first match, RE/MAX faced the San Pedro High School (SPHS) Sharks. The Sharks were no match for the dominant RE/MAX squad, which has controlled much of the tournament throughout the season. RE/MAX started strong and maintained control of the game, winning inning after inning. The SPHS Sharks attempted to bounce back but struggled to contain their opponents, who continued stealing runs throughout the match. The Sharks managed to secure one run, but RE/MAX comfortably sealed the victory with a final score of 10-1.

The second game of the day featured another highly anticipated matchup between the Marlins and Gladiator. Softball fans expected an intense showdown as both teams had proven themselves over the past weeks of competition. With only one ticket remaining for the finals, Gladiator entered the field determined and quickly took control of the game. Throughout the match, strikeouts, runs, and inning victories consistently favored Gladiator. Although the Marlins delivered several solid plays, they were unable to put runs on the scoreboard. Gladiator continued building momentum inning after inning, eventually securing a commanding 8-0 victory.

Following the games, the players of the match were recognized and presented with certificates. Rene Flowers of RE/MAX and Glenn Casanova of Gladiator received the honors for their outstanding performances.

RE/MAX will now face Gladiator in the finals on Saturday, May 30th. Organizers are inviting the public to come out and support their favorite teams during the championship games this weekend. A third-place match between the SPHS Sharks and Marlins is also scheduled to take place.

Food and drinks will be available for sale throughout the event as softball fans gather for another exciting finals showdown.