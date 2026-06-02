San Pedro Tiger Sharks Advance to NEBL Semi-Finals

After 14 weeks of basketball action, the National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) is heading into its semi-finals with four teams remaining in contention for the championship. Among them are the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, who battled through a challenging second half of the season to secure a playoff berth. Joining them in the semi-finals are the Cayo Western Ballaz, Orange Walk Running Rebels, and Belize City Defenders.

The island’s premier basketball team opened the season strongly, recording six consecutive victories and holding the top spot in the standings. However, the Tiger Sharks struggled in the latter stages of the regular season and failed to sustain their winning momentum.

San Pedro traveled to Orange Walk on May 29th, determined to bounce back after suffering a narrow 77-74 loss to the Belize City Defenders a week earlier. Unfortunately, the island team was unable to secure the victory. Despite several strong stretches of play, the Tiger Sharks could not overcome the home team’s advantage.

The Orange Walk Running Rebels capitalized on their home court and maintained control throughout much of the contest. San Pedro struggled to close the gap, and the Rebels secured their ninth win of the season with a 74-58 victory.

Despite the loss, which marked San Pedro’s sixth defeat of the campaign, the Tiger Sharks successfully clinched a place in this year’s NEBL playoffs. The semi-final schedule has not yet been finalized because several venues are booked for graduation ceremonies.



The remaining playoff teams secured their spots with convincing victories. The Cayo Western Ballaz defeated the Corozal Spartans 100-61, while the Belize City Defenders overcame the Griga Dream Ballers 90-66.

Seven teams competed in this year’s NEBL regular season, including the Belize City Defenders, Orange Walk Running Rebels, Cayo Western Ballaz, San Pedro Tiger Sharks, Griga Dream Ballers, Belmopan Trojans, and Corozal Spartans.

With a place in the semi-finals secured, the Tiger Sharks will now turn their focus to the postseason as they continue their pursuit of a national championship.