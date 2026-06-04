San Pedro Athletes Compete at Garage Games XXL in Mérida

San Pedro athletes traveled to Mérida, Yucatán, to compete in the Garage Games Edition XXL. This regional CrossFit tournament drew competitors from across the region for two days of competition on May 30th and 31st. Two San Pedro gyms, Wodzone 2.0 and Next Level Training, sent teams to the event. The competition featured multiple divisions, with participants from San Pedro placing in the Beginner, Intermediate, and Masters II categories.

The tournament took place over two days, with athletes tested in strength, endurance, and skill-based workouts typical of the Garage Games. Both Wodzone 2.0 and Next Level Training had seven athletes competing.

Wodzone 2.0 entrants in the Beginner Division included Dominique Gutierrez, who placed 56th; Nayeli Longsworth, who placed 18th; and Arlethe Longsworth, who placed 11th. Next Level Training’s Beginner Division entrants were Giomar Marin, Erlin Astacio, Terry Choc, and Kaleah Torres.

In the Intermediate Division, Mirella Bacab placed 13th for Wodzone 2.0, while Ernie Longsworth withdrew due to health issues. Next Level Training was represented by Johann Marin, Josue Marin, and Luisana Nuñez. In the Masters II Division, Wodzone 2.0 owner and coach Abdon James Sanchez finished fifth overall.

The trip continued a recent trend for Wodzone 2.0. Under Sanchez’s leadership over the past three years, the gym has focused on developing its athletes and providing opportunities to compete in larger regional tournaments, including the Garage Games in Mérida. Sanchez said he has prioritized building a strong community and a consistent training environment, crediting Ernie Longsworth as his assistant coach and a key source of support. Wodzone 2.0 has steadily increased its regional presence, regularly bringing athletes to competitions.

For Next Level Training, the event marked the first international competition since the event opened its doors on November 1, 2025. Johann Marin, who co-owns the gym with his brother Nano Marin, shared his excitement during an interview on June 2nd. “It has been a super exciting dream come true. I have always wanted to open a CrossFit gym. I was a coach for four years at CrossFit Wolf. When they closed their doors, I decided to open mine,” said Marin.

At the Mérida event, San Pedro athletes earned some of the strongest results of the competition. Johann Marin, co-owner and coach at Next Level Training, captured first place overall in the Intermediate Division. Milton Anthony Coc, representing Wodzone 2.0, finished second overall in the same category.

Reflecting on the event, Sanchez highlighted the importance of teamwork and community support. “Stronger together. In CrossFit, we are a community that thrives only when we all come together and support each other,” he said.

Sanchez expressed pride in the athletes’ discipline, dedication, and sportsmanship throughout the competition. He also thanked the Wodzone community, the San Pedro Town Council, and the gym’s 9AM class for their sponsorship and support.

Marin likewise expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete. She thanked Keller Williams, the San Pedro Town Council, Cool Beans, Belize Pro Divers, Belize Bank, and the many gym members who helped make the trip possible. “Don’t be afraid to test your limits. Hard work pays off,” said Marin.

Both coaches said they plan to build on the experience gained at the Garage Games by refining their training programs and preparing athletes for future competitions. Their goal is to continue improving results while helping grow the local CrossFit community on Ambergris Caye.