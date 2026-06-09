Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Sports

Fusion Flames & C20FD Remain Unbeaten in Female Football Tournament

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The female football tournament continued on Sunday, June 7th, with two exciting matches at the Ambergris Stadium. Fans were treated to plenty of action as Pirates FC faced Fusion Flames, while Bay City took on C20FD.
The first match kicked off at 6PM between Pirates FC and Fusion Flames. Both teams adopted an attacking approach from the start, creating several scoring opportunities. Pirates opened the scoring, but Fusion Flames responded with two goals to take the lead. In the second half, the Pirates pressed forward in search of an equalizer but were met by a solid defensive effort from Fusion Flames. While attempting to break through, the Pirates left themselves exposed at the back and conceded a third goal.
Despite the setback, the Pirates continued to battle and added another goal to keep the match close. However, they were unable to find the equalizer before the final whistle, allowing Fusion Flames to secure a hard-fought 3-2 victory.
In the second match of the evening, Bay City struck first to take an early lead. C20FD responded shortly after with the equalizer and continued pressing for another goal. Bay City remained resilient and regained the advantage before halftime, heading into the break with a 2-1 lead.
The second half saw C20FD come out with renewed determination. They quickly found the equalizer and continued to apply pressure on Bay City’s defense. Bay City created several chances of their own but could not convert them into goals. As the match neared its conclusion, C20FD found the breakthrough they were searching for, scoring a third goal to complete a comeback and claim a 3-2 victory.
The female football tournament continues this weekend at the Ambergris Stadium. Football fans are encouraged to come out and support their favorite teams as the competition progresses. Organizers thanked everyone who continues to support female football and the current tournament, which showcases the growing talent and dedication of women athletes on Ambergris Caye.

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