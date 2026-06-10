Former Professional Footballer Lauren Sesselmann Conducts Football Camp in San Pedro

Many young island footballers participated in a camp led by former professional football player and Olympic bronze medallist Lauren Sesselmann. Along with a team of colleagues, she coached several young players, sharing her knowledge of the sport and teaching techniques to improve their football skills.

The camp, now in its third year, was held at the Ambergris Stadium and began on Saturday, June 6th, just after 6PM, continuing through Wednesday, June 10th. Several boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 15 attended the first session, which lasted approximately two hours. Additional sessions were held for older participants, and the camp concluded at Holy Cross Anglican School. Some of the fundamental skills taught included first-touch ball control, passing to maintain possession, and dribbling to beat defenders. Participants also learned shooting techniques designed to improve their performance during spot kicks and penalty kicks.

Sesselmann told The Sun that she and her colleagues hope to continue hosting the camp annually. According to her, the initiative is about sharing the beauty of the sport, something she has been doing around the world since retiring from professional football.

“Just to be out here with kids is incredible, sharing and teaching them what I have learned throughout my career,” she said. “We are also doing a lot of work off the field and trying to help these players, if they want to play professionally in the future. I think that is very special because it can create more opportunities for them.”

Sesselmann added that one of her goals is to help develop these young footballers into well-rounded technical players, allowing them to advance more quickly when exposed to different levels of competition and environments.

Members of the San Pedro Town Council Sports Department welcomed the initiative and thanked Sesselmann and her team for taking the time to share their love for football and their knowledge with Belizean youth.

Sesselmann’s professional football career spanned more than 15 years, during which she played as both a defender and a forward. Although born in the United States, she represented Canada’s women’s national team through her dual citizenship from 2011 to 2015. The Canadian team won gold at the 2011 Pan American Games in Mexico and followed that achievement with a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in the United Kingdom. Sesselmann also represented Canada at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In 2017, she was honored by Canada Soccer alongside her fellow Olympic bronze medallists. Since retiring, she has become a trainer and the producer and host of the fitness program Fit As A Pro with Lauren Sesselmann.

She thanked her supporters in Belize, including several athletes currently playing with the Belize Women’s National Team and members of the island’s sporting community. Sesselmann also acknowledged Mahogany Bay Village Resort for its continued support and contribution to the annual camps.

In the coming weeks, she will be involved in activities related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Mexico, the United States, and Canada are hosting.