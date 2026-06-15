RE/MAX/Pirates defeat Gladiator to claim Softball Champions Title

Team RE/MAX/Pirates are the champions of the 2026 San Pedro Softball Tournament after defeating Team Gladiator in the championship game on June 14 at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena. The finals also included a scheduled third-place game between the San Pedro High School Sharks and Team Marlins. However, the match did not take place after the Sharks failed to appear, resulting in the Marlins being awarded third place by default.

With the third-place game canceled, attention turned to the championship matchup. RE/MAX/Pirates came out strong, scoring the first runs of the game in the opening inning to establish an early lead. Team Gladiator responded with runs of their own, but RE/MAX/Pirates maintained control throughout the contest and steadily widened the gap on the scoreboard.

As the game progressed, RE/MAX/Pirates continued to capitalize offensively while limiting Gladiator’s opportunities to mount a comeback. Their strong all-around performance kept them comfortably ahead heading into the later innings.

At the bottom of the fifth inning, RE/MAX/Pirates added another run to secure a 10-3 victory and officially claim the championship title. Players and supporters celebrated the win, which marked a successful conclusion to the season.

The championship was especially meaningful for RE/MAX/Pirates, who narrowly missed out on the title last year after falling 7-6 to Team San Pedro Lil Sharks in the 2025 final. Team members said the victory reflected the hard work and dedication they put in throughout this year’s tournament.

Following the game, individual awards were presented before the championship, and runner-up trophies were distributed. RE/MAX/Pirates’ Keron Tillett received the Best Pitcher award, while teammate Edwin Hill was named Best Infielder. Jose Fontes, also of RE/MAX/Pirates, earned the Most Valuable Player award. Team Gladiator’s Damian Pollard received the Best Outfielder award.

Team Gladiator was then presented with medals and the second-place trophy in recognition of its performance throughout the season.

Immediately afterward, members of RE/MAX/Pirates received their medals before Miss San Pedro, Miley Chi, presented them with the championship trophy.

Councilor Adaly Ayuso and the San Pedro Town Council Sports Department congratulated all participating teams, including Marlins, for contributing to another successful and competitive softball season. Organizers said they look forward to hosting another exciting tournament next year.