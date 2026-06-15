Wingz Police United edge Sea Bulls FC winning $5K football prize

San Pedro’s Island League champions, Sea Bulls FC, suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Wingz Police United in an exciting football showdown on June 13 at the Ambergris Stadium. The highly anticipated match, which featured a $5,000 cash prize for the winner, drew a large crowd and remained deadlocked until the closing minutes of regulation. The football night also included a match between Conquerors FC and Caye Caulker’s Survivor United.

The matches were organized as part of Sea Bulls FC’s preparations for the upcoming National Inter-District Tournament. Sea Bulls earned their place in the national competition after capturing the Island League championship on May 16 and are hoping to continue their strong form as they represent Ambergris Caye on the national stage.



The evening kicked off with a contest between Conquerors FC and Survivor United. The match began shortly after 7PM and remained scoreless throughout the first half as both teams battled for possession and opportunities on goal.

Conquerors emerged as the more aggressive side in the second half, spending much of the game in their opponents’ territory. However, Survivor United’s defense held firm, frustrating repeated attempts on goal. The breakthrough finally came late in the match when the Conquerors were awarded a penalty kick. The opportunity was converted successfully, giving them a 1-0 lead that they held until the final whistle to secure the victory.

Attention then shifted to the night’s feature match between Sea Bulls FC and Wingz Police United. Following introductions for both teams, the game got underway shortly after 9PM.

Both sides started aggressively, creating several scoring chances throughout the opening half. Despite the game’s intensity and fast pace, neither team found the back of the net before halftime.

The second half continued in much the same fashion, with both teams exchanging attacks and testing each other’s defense. As the match entered its final minutes, many spectators anticipated that a penalty shootout might be needed to determine a winner.

However, Wingz Police United broke the deadlock when they penetrated Sea Bulls’ defense and scored with a long-range shot to take a 1-0 lead.

Facing defeat, Sea Bulls intensified their attack and pressed forward in search of an equalizer. Their persistence paid off when a foul inside the penalty area resulted in a penalty kick. Despite protests from Wingz Police United, the referee upheld the decision, and Sea Bulls converted the opportunity to level the match at 1-1.

The celebration was short-lived. Moments later, Wingz Police United were awarded a penalty kick of their own. Sea Bulls disputed the call, but the referee stood by his decision. Wingz successfully converted the penalty, restoring their lead and sealing a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Following the match, Miss San Pedro Miley Chi and San Pedro Town Council Councilor Adaly Ayuso presented Wingz Police United with the $5,000 cash prize.

The San Pedro Town Council Sports Department congratulated all participating teams for their effort, determination, and sportsmanship. Organizers also recognized the players, coaches, officials, and supporters whose contributions helped make the football showcase a successful event.