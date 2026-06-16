Mundialito 5.0 kicks off with parade and exciting opening matches

The 2026 Mundialito Football Tournament (Mundialito 5.0) officially kicked off on Sunday, June 14, with a short parade through downtown San Pedro followed by an afternoon of football action at the Ambergris Stadium. Organized by the San Pedro Town Council Sports Department, the annual youth tournament brings together some of the island’s youngest football talents. It continues to be one of the most anticipated sporting events for children and families.

This year’s tournament features 144 young footballers competing in two age categories, Under-7 (U7) and Under-13 (U13). Before the competition began, participating players attended the annual San Pedro Football Academy, where they received basic football instruction, training drills, and mentorship to improve their skills and understanding of the sport. The academy serves as a foundation for the tournament and promotes teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship among the participants.

The opening day began with a 3PM parade from Central Park, where players proudly represented their assigned countries as they marched through the streets, accompanied by family members, coaches, and supporters. Following the parade, teams headed to Ambergris Stadium for the opening matches.

The first U7 match saw Argentina defeat Portugal 3-0, securing the tournament’s first victory. Brazil then edged Spain 1-0 in a closely contested encounter to complete the opening round of matches in the younger division. Action continued in the U13 category with Portugal defeating Spain 2-0 in the division’s opening game. Argentina and Belize battled to a 1-1 draw in an evenly matched contest that kept spectators engaged until the final whistle. The evening’s final match featured Brazil and Canada in one of the day’s most exciting games. After an intense back-and-forth battle, Brazil emerged victorious with a narrow 3-2 win.

Parents, relatives, and football fans filled the stadium throughout the afternoon and evening, creating a lively atmosphere as they cheered on the young athletes. Organizers praised the players for their enthusiasm and sportsmanship and thanked the families and community members who came out to support the event.

The Mundialito Tournament will continue over the coming weeks as teams compete for the championship titles in their respective divisions. The next round of matches will take place on Saturday, June 20th, starting at 4PM. Organizers expect another successful season of youth football while continuing to foster the development of the island’s future football stars.