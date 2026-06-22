San Pedro Athlete Jaime Ramírez Wins Double Gold at Regional Championship

Ambergris Caye-based athlete Jaime Ramírez delivered an outstanding performance at a major bodybuilding competition dubbed the ‘Fisicoculturismo y Fitness Challenge 2026,’ held in El Salvador on Sunday, June 14th, capturing first place in both the National Male Physique and Centroamericano Male Physique categories.

Competing as part of El Salvador’s national selection, the Belize-based bodybuilder rose above a strong field of competitors to claim top honors in both divisions. Ramírez said he was proud to represent his island home once again, marking another significant milestone in his athletic career. He noted that the achievement further establishes his reputation within the regional fitness community. Following the competition, he celebrated with his supporters and team members, who cheered and congratulated him on his success.

Friends and supporters said Ramírez continues to train diligently for these events, focusing on conditioning, reducing body fat, and refining his stage presentation to showcase muscle definition without adding unnecessary size. This latest achievement reflects years of structured training, dedication, and perseverance in the sport.

Ramírez, who lives in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, is well known among local fitness enthusiasts for his discipline, consistency, and commitment to excellence. His participation in the championship was made possible by several sponsors and supporters, including RogerfitSV, Ramírez Engineering Solutions, Horacio Louis Guerrero, Judy Crampton, and Macarena Rose of Keller Williams Belize. Their contributions helped provide the resources Ramírez needed to compete at the regional level and pursue his championship goals.



The double victory has been met with congratulations from friends, colleagues, and members of Belize’s fitness community, who have praised Ramírez for his impressive performance and continued dedication to the sport. One of his sponsors noted that, as he returned from El Salvador with two championship titles, Ramírez’s success stands as a testament to hard work, determination, and the value of strong community support. His achievement also serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes throughout Belize and the wider Central American region.

This is the second time Ramírez has earned a major victory in El Salvador. In December 2025, he competed in the 75th edition of Miss and Mister El Salvador, where he won first place in the Men’s Physique 170-centimeter division. In that competition, the island bodybuilder faced top athletes in his category, excelling in a division that emphasizes balanced musculature, symmetry, and overall aesthetics.

The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in congratulating Ramírez on this latest achievement in the sport of bodybuilding.