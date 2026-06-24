San Pedro Tiger Sharks Fall in NEBL Semi-Finals After Strong Season

After an impressive season that saw them emerge as one of the National Elite Basketball League’s (NEBL) top teams, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks saw their championship hopes end on June 19th, when they fell to the Belize City Defenders in the semi-finals. The island squad fought hard but could not overcome the defending champions, losing Game Two of the best-of-three series 70-59.

The opening game of the semi-final series, played on June 14th, was a thrilling contest. The Tiger Sharks controlled much of the game and appeared poised to secure a victory. However, in the closing moments of the fourth quarter, the Belize City Defenders rallied and scored the decisive basket to edge San Pedro 85-84 in a dramatic finish.

Facing elimination in Game Two, the Tiger Sharks came out determined and held an early lead before trailing 21-20 at the end of the first quarter. The island team regrouped and battled throughout the second quarter, but the Defenders maintained a slight advantage and entered halftime ahead 38-34.

Belize City continued to build on its lead in the third quarter, extending the margin to 62-48 heading into the final period. The Tiger Sharks continued to push offensively and attempted to close the gap, but despite a determined effort, they were unable to mount a comeback. When the final buzzer sounded, Belize City had secured the 70-59 victory and advanced to the NEBL Finals.

The Belize City Defenders will now face the Belikin Orange Walk Running Rebels in the 2026 NEBL Championship Series. Game One is scheduled for June 27th at 9PM.

The Orange Walk Running Rebels secured their place in the finals after defeating the Cayo Western Ballaz in a three-game semi-final series. Orange Walk won the opening game on June 5th, 86-68, before the Ballaz responded with a 70-66 victory on June 13th, forcing a decisive third game.

The winner-take-all matchup was played on June 20th in Orange Walk Town, where the Running Rebels prevailed 77-71 to advance to the league finals.

Although their season ended one step short of the championship series, the Tiger Sharks represented San Pedro well throughout the campaign, earning a place among the league’s top teams and providing fans with an exciting season of basketball.