San Pedro Volleyball Association Launches Free Summer Camp for Youth

The San Pedro Volleyball Association will host a free beach volleyball summer camp for children ages 7 to 15 on July 14th, 15th, 21st, and 23rd at Boca del Rio Beach near the bridge. The camp will run from 5PM to 6:30PM on each scheduled day, with registration closing on July 8 at 4PM.

Organizers say the four-session camp is being offered free of charge to provide local children with a constructive activity during the school break. The evening schedule was selected to allow more parents and guardians to attend and participate with their children after daytime commitments.

The program will be led by FIVB Level 1-certified coach Zak Sajia and supported by senior players, parents, and local coaches. Community members interested in coaching are also encouraged to attend to learn strategies for developing youth beach volleyball.

The camp is part of the San Pedro Volleyball Association’s ongoing efforts to expand the sport on the island following several tournaments and community programs held earlier this year. Organizers hope to create accessible opportunities for young athletes to develop their skills in a beach volleyball setting.

Limited spaces are available, and interested families are encouraged to contact Coach Zak Sajia at 632-0260 to reserve a spot before the registration deadline.

Sajia said the camp is designed to benefit both beginners and more experienced players. “This will help kids who do not know how to play learn the fundamentals, while those who already have experience can continue developing their skills and grow in the sport of volleyball,” he said.

Community members are also invited to participate in the sessions as a learning opportunity. Sajia emphasized that the late-afternoon schedule was chosen so working parents can observe the training sessions and gain coaching knowledge while their children participate.

Organizers hope the camp will strengthen volleyball on the island by developing more skilled youth players and building a larger pool of volunteer coaches to support future programs. If interest remains strong, the association plans to organize additional clinics and seasonal activities.