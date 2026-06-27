National Amateur Interdistrict Championship Set to Kick Off in Early July

The National Amateur Interdistrict Championship (NAIC) is set to kick off on July 4th, bringing together 12 of Belize’s top amateur football clubs. Among the participating teams is San Pedro’s Sea Bulls FC, which will proudly represent Ambergris Caye in the national competition.

The annual tournament will showcase the top amateur teams from across the country as they compete for the national title. Organizers expect another highly competitive championship, with clubs battling through a seven-week schedule for the coveted trophy.

The participating teams have been grouped based on whether they qualified as Opening or Closing Season champions, creating a balanced and competitive field. This year’s lineup includes Libertad FC and Calcutta Bulls FC from the Corozal Football Association; Yo Creek United FC and Progresso FC from the Orange Walk Football Association; Sea Bulls FC from the San Pedro Football Association; Tutbay FC from the Belize District Football Association; Wingz Police FC and Napoles FC from the Belmopan Football Association; SG Ballerz FC from the Stann Creek Football Association; Mango Creek United FC and Old Forest Bluechips FC from the Mid-South Football Association; and FC Estrellas from the Toledo Football Association.

According to the Football Federation of Belize (FFB), the tournament schedule and match fixtures will be released following the draw to determine pairings. The competition is expected to conclude in mid-August.

On June 24th, the FFB announced the tournament and congratulated all 12 qualifying teams. “We look forward to an exciting tournament that celebrates the passion, commitment, and talent that continue to drive amateur football in Belize,” the federation stated.

Sea Bulls FC secured its place in the national championship after capturing its third consecutive Island League title on May 16th at Ambergris Stadium. The defending island champions defeated Joker FC 2-0 in the championship match, extending their dominance in local football and earning the opportunity to compete for national honors.